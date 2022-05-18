Kettering computer whizzes use their cyber skills to win national competition

L-R: William and Isaac

Two Kettering computer whizzes proved they have some of the country’s best cyber skills by winning a prestigious trophy at the first attempt.

Bishop Stopford School students William Betts and Isaac Lavender claimed first place in the CyberCenturion VIII national finals at the RAF Museum in Hendon.

The 15-year-olds used their knowledge from school computer science lessons as well as their extensive cyber skills and teamwork to find and fix security problems.

They fought off fierce competition and went home with the title after taking part in a cyber education initiative for those aged 12 to 18 in the UK and UK overseas territories.

A delighted William said: "We had to find and fix security vulnerabilities and flaws in several different scenarios across two different operating systems.

"In this year’s finals there were competitors from as far as the Isle of Man and Gibraltar.

"We are very proud to have won and quite surprised as it was the first year we had competed.

"Thanks to Miss Page – our teacher – who has supported us through the competition. She was overjoyed that we had returned victorious.”

The boys also won personal prizes and a set of Raspberry Pis for the school.

Bishop Stopford School headteacher Jill Silverthorne said: “I am immensely proud of the boys and their national triumph.

"Our computing teachers tirelessly support our students to take part in opportunities such as these and this wonderful success really is a mark of excellence in this area.”