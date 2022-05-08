Kettering college students are stars in the making

L-R: Successful students Emily Staff and Sian Skillman.

Two Tresham College students are hoping to ‘trip the light fantastic’ after winning places at prestigious performing arts colleges.

Emily Staff, 18, and Sian Skillman, 19, are on their way to building a career in the limelight after their two years of hard work and dedication paid off.

Emily, from Market Harborough, has been studying for an extended diploma in acting at Tresham’s Kettering campus in Windmill Avenue.

She undertook an extensive audition process to win a place at the renowned Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, where she will be starting this September.

She said: “Tresham has given us both a great foundation to start our careers from and a lot of help preparing for our auditions.”

Sian, from Kettering, has secured a place at the Midlands Academy of Dance and Drama in Nottingham.

She had studied musical theatre at Tresham College, which offers courses in performing arts from acting to stage management and theatrical make up.

Tresham College’s head of performing arts, media and music, Abby Smith, said: “We are so proud of Emily and Sian in gaining these prestigious places.

"It is testament to the hard work and dedication they have put in over the two years here at Tresham.

"They join a long list of alumni who have progressed from our performing arts courses onto leading dance and drama schools.”