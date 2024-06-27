Kettering Buccleuch Academy's student council crowned 'Team of the Year'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kettering Buccleuch Academy is celebrating its Student Council for winning the ‘Team of the Year’ award at United Learning’s national Best in Everyone Awards.

Students and staff members from across the Group were commended at a magnificent black-tie gala held at the Cutlers’ Hall in Sheffield on Friday, 21st June.

To win the award, the students were first nominated by their teachers and were then selected by a panel of judges from a shortlist of excellent nominees from United Learning schools. Members of the Student Council were praised for their ambition, determination and diligence and for the way they have made a real difference to the lives of students through various initiatives.

The Student Council has helped the school to achieve multiple awards, including:

KBA Student Council with their award

The National Student Voice School of the Year for the second year running.

The Eco Schools Award with Distinction for their work on a carbon neutral strategy.

Bronze and Silver Modeshift STARS Accreditation for their work on active travel – the first secondary school in the county to achieve this.

All four awards in the Diana Award scheme for their work on anti-bullying, as well as being a host provider for anti-bullying ambassador training for local primary and secondary schools in the area.

Alongside these awards, the School Council has also created the KBA Wombles, a litter picking enrichment club which now runs bi-weekly and has expanded to incorporate the KBA Community Wombles.

The Best in Everyone Awards celebrates the accomplishments of students and staff at United Learning schools across the country. The awards evening recognises the talents of the Group’s students and staff, as well as giving credit to some of United Learning’s most inspirational and hard-working individuals and teams. This year, awards recognised both academic excellence and extracurricular achievements, including notable contributions to local communities.

Lennon Clarke, a Year 9 student at Kettering Buccleuch Academy, said of their award:

“I am very proud to be part of KBA’s Student Council and this award is a recognition of the hard work put in by everyone who plays a part in what we do.”

Dino Di Salvo, Principal of Kettering Buccleuch Academy, said:

“I am immensely proud of our extraordinary and dedicated Student Council who go above and beyond to make a positive difference to our school and local community. They are wholly deserving of this award and should feel incredibly pleased with what they have managed to achieve.”

Following a recent visit to Kettering Buccleuch Academy where he met the Student Council, Ben Antell, Director of Secondary Academies at United Learning, said:

