Kettering Buccleuch Academy wins award for positive work to tackle sexism
UK Feminista’s Award Scheme is a national awards programme which rewards schools for taking positive action to tackle sexism and sexual harassment. Recognising that meaningful and sustainable change demands a whole-school approach, the awards celebrate schools which have implemented work to promote equality by involving all members of the school community.
The judging panel were impressed by the actions members of Kettering Buccleuch Academy have taken to tackle sexism. These include amending the academy policies, providing bespoke staff CPD and having a robust PSHE curriculum.
At the awards ceremony, journalist and broadcaster Samira Ahmed was delighted to present the award to Kettering Buccleuch Academy, which was accepted by Assistant Principal Jared Thres.
Philip Henton, Vice Principal at KBA, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised for the work being done to tackle such a sensitive topic but know that this is just the start of our journey to continue to educate our community. I am proud of our school community for how positively they have responded to this work and we all very much look forward to continuing to promote equality and fairness in whatever way we can.”