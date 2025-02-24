Kettering Buccleuch Academy hosts inspiring careers fair

Principal Richard Shaw with Careers Consultant Claire Coles at the Fair

On Friday 14th February, Kettering Buccleuch Academy hosted a fantastic Careers Fair to give students a helpful insight into the kinds of jobs and sectors they might be interested in after they leave school.

The fair, open to those in Years 10 -13, gave students the chance to speak to a whole host of brilliant organisations and employers about what life is really like in the workplace. They also shared their knowledge and expertise and gave the students top tips on how to enter specific industries.

This year, there were over seventy exhibitors across a range of sectors – from universities and colleges to the armed forces, as well as public and private sector companies. These included the police, fire and ambulance services alongside local employers such as Weetabix, Kettering Park Hotel and Pure Gym, amongst many others. A local dogwalker even turned up with one of her clients, Teddy the dog, to talk to students about how she runs her business and to answer any of their burning questions.

One student who attended the fair said:

“I really enjoyed being able to talk about different careers.”

Another added:

“I loved it! I feel really excited about my next steps.”

Richard Shaw, Principal at Kettering Buccleuch Academy, said:

“This year’s Careers Fair was a great success. It was wonderful to see students talking so enthusiastically to the exhibitors who generously gave up their time to attend the event and to make it such a valuable experience for students. I would like to thank them for their support of the Careers Fair and of KBA, and for sharing their insights so readily. These events really do open up a whole range of avenues for our students and we very much look forward to providing more opportunities for them to explore their career options further.”