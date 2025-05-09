Kettering Buccleuch Academy celebrates VE Day
The parade was watched by the Chair of Governors, as well as by the newly elected Cllr Emily Fedorowycz who took time out of her busy schedule to support the school.
Following the parade, students and staff enjoyed some dancing to celebrate the special occasion.
Richard Shaw, Principal at Kettering Buccleuch Academy, said:
“We were delighted to celebrate VE Day at Kettering Buccleuch Academy with a parade from our CCF. The atmosphere was warm and jovial, and it was fantastic to see students and staff alike getting involved and enjoying some dancing. Thank you to everyone who attended for their support, including our newly elected Councillor Emily Fedorowycz.”