Joy at KBA on GCSE results day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students at Kettering Buccleuch Academy (KBA) in Northamptonshire are celebrating after collecting their GCSE results today.

Some of the school’s top performers, who were awarded a host of the highest grade 8 and 9s, include:

Jeevan Taggar , who achieved eight grade 9s and two grade 8s;

, who achieved eight grade 9s and two grade 8s; Anna Garton , who achieved seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and two grade 7s;

, who achieved seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and two grade 7s; Carys Barron , who achieved seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7;

, who achieved seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7; Owen Shipley, who achieved seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7;

who achieved seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7; Elijah Shaw, who achieved six grade 9s, one grade 8, two grade 7s and one Merit.

Anna said:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna

“I am really happy with my results. I couldn’t have done this without the help and support of all my teachers.”

Elijah added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so happy I improved on my mock grades and so pleased that all my hard work has paid off.”

This follows on from last week’s A Level success, which saw Sixth Formers at KBA achieve a fantastic set of A Level and equivalent results and secure places at top universities. Across the Year 13 cohort, 31% of A Level entries were awarded A*-A grades and over half (61%) were awarded A*-B grades.

Carys

Richard Shaw, Principal at KBA, said:

“Our Year 11 students should be very proud of what they have achieved today, as all of us are at KBA. This cohort of students did not have an easy start to their secondary experience with the pandemic beginning when they first joined Year 7. However, with the support of our excellent teams of staff, they were able to stay on track with their learning and achieve some fantastic GCSE results.”

Dino Di Salvo, Executive Principal at KBA, said:

“It is wonderful to see these students celebrating their results after all the hard they have put into their studies and the resilience they have shown. Well done and thank you to everyone across our school community who has played such a pivotal part in their success. We will be pleased to welcome many of these Year 11s back into our Sixth Form this September.”