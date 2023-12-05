It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
December first at Grange Primary Academy and Nursery is a festive affair.
The children are welcomed into the school playground with music, a candy cane balloon arch, staff dressed in costumes and a visit from a calf!! Inside the school Christmas trees have arrived and classrooms have been decorated!
What a wonderful start to the advent period! A huge thank you to all the staff for the efforts and enthusiasm in making the day one the children will never forget!