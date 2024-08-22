It’s all smiles at The Latimer Arts College

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today saw lots of smiles from students, parents and staff, as students received results they can be truly proud of.

With 2/3 of students achieving grade 4 or above in both English and Maths, a key qualification for students’ futures and we are so delighted with their success. We are immensely proud that once again students overall are making progress above the national average, particularly pleasing is the positive progress made by including boys and pupil premium students.

Message from Principal Kathryn Murphy: Students at The Latimer Arts College have shown what is possible with the right attitude to learning and the support of dedicated staff. Great teaching is only half the story, students’ motivation and ambition have enabled them to achieve excellence across a wide range of subjects. English, History and Music deserve particular mention. We are very proud of what they have achieved and wish them all well in the future, knowing that these excellent results have opened doors for them so they can go on to achieve their dreams. We are thrilled that so many students are staying at Latimer for sixth form again this year, where we know students also thrive. We look forward to opening our new sixth form block in the Autumn.

Student Achievements:

Here are just a few of the fantastic results:

Emily Bodsworth achieved seven grade 9s, one distinction* and one grade 8. She will study Chemistry, History and English Literature at Latimer.

Jack Baish achieved an incredible seven grade 9s and a grade 8 and a distinction. Staying on at Latimer to study Biology, Chemistry and French.

Abina Gama achieved six grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7 and is staying on to study Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths.

Molly Brophy-Williams achieved three grade 9s two grade 8s and four grade 7s. Staying at Latimer to study History, Politics and Sociology.

Jacob Jose achieved four grade 9s, one grade 8, a level 2 Distinction and a 7 and two 6s. He will be studying Chemistry, Physics, Maths and Further Maths at Latimer.

Zach Skeggs achieved four grade 9s, three grade 8s, one 7 and a level 2 Distinction. He will be studying Chemistry, Physics, Maths and Further Maths at Latimer.