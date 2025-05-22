Inspiring leadership: Weavers Academy launches high-impact CPD series with top national speakers

Upcoming Events

Professional development is taking centre stage at Weavers Academy this term, as the school opens its doors to some of the UK’s most respected voices in education as part of a dynamic new leadership development series.

The programme kicked off in style on 6th May with an energising and thought-provoking session from Sam Crome, author of The Power of Teams. The event was met with enthusiasm from all who attended, with participants praising its practical insights, clarity, and immediate relevance to school life.

“Sam was brilliant,” said one attendee. “He challenged our thinking around collaboration, culture, and what makes a team truly effective. It was one of those CPD sessions where you walk away feeling genuinely inspired to take action.”

Building on that momentum, Weavers Academy is thrilled to welcome two more high-profile speakers this term:

Lekha Sharma – Monday 17th June. Author of Curriculum to Classroom, Lekha brings a wealth of experience and expertise in curriculum leadership and teacher development. Her session promises to offer grounded, actionable strategies for ensuring high-quality teaching and learning is deeply embedded in every classroom.

These events are not only part of Weavers Academy’s own CPD offer, but are also open to external colleagues in education who are looking to invest in their own leadership journey.

Tickets for both events are available now via Eventbrite:

By bringing national experts directly to Wellingborough, Weavers Academy is creating a CPD experience that’s rooted in relevance, driven by research, and focused on long-term impact.

“Our aim is to empower current and future leaders with the tools and thinking they need to lead with clarity and confidence,” said Sally Birkby, Assistant Principal for CPDL and Research. “It’s about building a culture of excellence where everyone, at every level, is constantly growing.”

With a strong start and two more powerful events still to come, the Weavers CPD series is shaping up to be a must-attend for anyone committed to making a difference in schools.