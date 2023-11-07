Inspiring Futures through Learning colleagues recognised for 25 years’ service to Corby schools

Colleagues from across Milton Keynes and Corby schools took the opportunity to share how long they had each been at their respective schools. For many, they had served in different roles, and for some in different schools over the years.

“It was an absolutely wonderful afternoon where we took the opportunity to recognise and reward colleagues who have given truly outstanding service, over a remarkable period of time, to our schools,” Sarah said. “We thoroughly enjoyed listening to each other’s stories, and memories of their schools, over an intimate afternoon tea and I would like to thank them all for everything they have done for our children. Our aim at IFtL is to attract, retain and develop the best leaders, teachers and professional services staff – and at a time when there is so much national attention on retention issues within the sector, it is fantastic to be able to celebrate those who have devoted their careers to our schools.”