Impressive success at KBA on A Level results day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

~ 31% of A Level entries achieve A*-A grades ~~ Over half (61%) of A Level entries were awarded A*-B grades ~

Students and staff at Kettering Buccleuch Academy (KBA) in Northamptonshire are celebrating today after securing a fantastic set of A Level and equivalent results and, in doing so, achieving places at top universities.

Across the Year 13 cohort, 31% of A Level entries were awarded A*-A grades and over half (61%) were awarded A*-B grades. Similarly impressive, in their BTEC studies, over half (54%) of entries achieved Distinction*-Distinction, equivalent to the top A Level grades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among those Sixth Formers celebrating standout successes are:

Andrew Bramwell

Wiktoria Wernerowicz , who achieved three A*s and is going to the University of Leeds to read Business Management with Marketing;

, who achieved three A*s and is going to the University of Leeds to read Business Management with Marketing; Andrew Bramwell , who achieved three A*s and is going to Imperial College London to read Physics;

, who achieved three A*s and is going to Imperial College London to read Physics; Harshul Chand , who achieved two A*s and an A and is going to Imperial College London to read Physics;

, who achieved two A*s and an A and is going to Imperial College London to read Physics; Callum Cootes , who achieved two A*s and an A and is going to the University of Warwick to read Physics;

, who achieved two A*s and an A and is going to the University of Warwick to read Physics; Lily Thornley, who achieved two A*s and an A and will be pursuing a career in Dentistry;

who achieved two A*s and an A and will be pursuing a career in Dentistry; Polly Manley , who achieved three As and is going to the University of Sheffield to read Modern Languages and Cultures;

, who achieved three As and is going to the University of Sheffield to read Modern Languages and Cultures; Izzy Groom , who achieved a Distinction * and a Distinction – as well as an A grade at A Level – and is going to Sheffield Hallam University to study Early Years and Primary Education;

, who achieved a Distinction * and a Distinction – as well as an A grade at A Level – and is going to Sheffield Hallam University to study Early Years and Primary Education; Will Sorbie, who achieved three Distinction *s and is going to Sheffield Hallam University to study Marketing.

Andrew said:

“I want to thank all my teachers – without them this wouldn’t have been possible!”

Will added:

Harshul Chand

“I am so glad I joined KBA Sixth Form as it has enabled me to achieve the high grades I wanted.”

Sam Shaw, Head of Sixth Form at KBA, said:

“This has been another incredible results day for KBA and our Sixth Form students. We are so proud of everything they have achieved, and the destinations and careers that they are now embarking on.”

Richard Shaw, Principal at KBA, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Polly Manley

“This cohort has been a rightly ambitious and determined one and, with the support of our excellent Sixth Form team, have achieved very well. Well done to all.”

Dino Di Salvo, Executive Principal at KBA, said:

“All of us at KBA extend our congratulations to those Year 13 students collecting their results today. Many of our Year 13 students have successfully secured places at their first-choice universities and can take their next steps knowing they have tried and achieved their very best. Thank you to staff across the school and, in particular, to our Sixth Form team for their enduring hard work. We wish our outgoing Year 13s every success as they move onto their exciting, next chapters.”