Home building career scheme comes to Northampton and Kettering

The Women into Home Building programme provides training, experience and insight and aims to attract more women into Site Management.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Women in Nottingham and Kettering are being given the opportunity to join a funded three-week programme, where they'll receive training, insight and work experience as a trainee site manager on a local home building site.

Local women are encouraged to apply to the initiative for an insight into an exciting and varied site management career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Women into Home Building programme aims to encourage more women to consider careers within the home building industry and address common barriers to entry. It offers participants the opportunity to gain valuable skills and work experience in an on-site leadership position - and the chance to connect with potential employers in Northampton and Kettering.

Previous Women into Home Building programme candidate

Successful applicants will take part in a week of online training and insight sessions to develop their knowledge of site management. They will then be matched to a local home building site where they will complete a two-week work placement.

The initiative has been developed by industry trade body, the Home Builders Federation in partnership with regional and national home builders to attract more women into site management careers and address common barriers to entry, including travel and childcare costs.

Currently, women account for just 16% of the construction workforce and 4% of existing site managers in the home building industry. With the industry facing a major skills shortage, the programme aims to address the constraints of the current talent pipeline and the gender imbalance in the workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since welcoming women into its first cohort in 2023, the Women into Home Building programme has engaged 238 women, successfully guided 65 candidates through training and work experience and supported 20 candidates into employment within the industry.

The programme is being delivered in partnership with 11 home builders to offer more than 30 training, support and work placements across England, Wales and Scotland. Participating home builders include Bellway, Gleeson, Hill Group, Hopkins Homes, Lovell Homes, Northstone, Places for People, Prospect Homes, St Modwen Homes, Tilia Homes, and Vistry Group.

Neil Jefferson, Chief Executive at HBF, says: “Having women in onsite leadership roles expands perspectives, introduces different leadership styles and boosts creativity, so we’re pleased to be working with our members once again to deliver the Women into Home Building programme.

“Our programme has been developed to increase awareness of the leadership careers available within the industry and routes to employment, whilst giving participants employer-backed knowledge and experience to kick-start their careers.”

Women interested in the programme can apply on the HBF website.

Applications close at 5pm on Sunday, 22 September 2024.