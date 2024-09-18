Higham Ferrers Schools set to join Learning for Life Education Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Higham Ferrers Nursery and Infant School and Higham Ferrers Junior School have announced their exciting new collaboration with the Learning for Life Education Trust. This partnership will enable the schools to enhance their provision for children and better serve the local community.

The Learning for Life Education Trust is a multi-academy trust that supports schools across the local area. By joining the trust, both schools will gain access to a wealth of resources, expertise, and collaborative opportunities.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Learning for Life Education Trust," said Jane Toyer, Headteacher of Higham Ferrers Nursery and Infant School. Vicky Bull, Headteacher of Higham Ferrers Junior school added "This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of providing an exceptional education for our pupils. We are confident that the trust's support will enable us to achieve even greater success."

As part of the trust, both schools will benefit from:

Stronger Together - Jane Toyer, Headteacher, Jo Sanchez-Thompson, CEO, and Vicky Bull, Headteacher

Shared resources and expertise: Access to a network of experienced leaders, teachers and support staff.

Access to a network of experienced leaders, teachers and support staff. Professional development opportunities: Continuous learning and growth for teachers and staff.

Continuous learning and growth for teachers and staff. Collaborative projects: Engaging in innovative initiatives with other schools in the trust.

Engaging in innovative initiatives with other schools in the trust. Improved governance and management: Stronger leadership and accountability.

The partnership between the schools and the Learning for Life Education Trust is due to take place this term. It will have a positive impact on the children, staff, and the wider community.