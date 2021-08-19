Higham Ferrers children get a taste of life at big school

Pupils at the Ferrers School summer school

Students at The Ferrers School have enjoyed an action-packed summer school last week.

After a year in which young people have missed out on so much, impacting on their education and social skills, schools have looked to use the summer to broaden their young people’s learning experiences and help get them back on their feet.

The summer school, for children in Year 6 transitioning into The Ferrers School in September, has provided more than 100 pupils with a chance to gain valuable and transferable skills to help support their move into Year 7.

T-shirt and hat designing

Throughout the week, students have been following a Formula 1 themed STEM (Science, Technology, Maths and Engineering) project, culminating in a Grand Prix on the final Friday afternoon.

As part of the Grand Prix event, students got to create a brand, design logos and music to accompany their team and make their own Formula 1 car.

Groups of students also got to participate in a range of activities such as dance, sport, maths, English, history, textiles, drama and learning centre sessions to ensure every student got to enjoy an activity of interest.

Several workshops delivered by the school's mental health team practitioners were also provided to all children to help talk them through any worries they might have about the transition and to answer any questions about secondary school.

Music making

School catering company Taylor Shaw provided lunch each day and children also got to enjoy a pizza delivery and a visit from an ice cream van on the final Friday.

Principal Angela Smith said: “We are really excited to be able to offer this creative and educational learning experience for our incoming Year 7 students this summer. The transition process can always be a nerve-wracking time for some students and the impacts of the pandemic have increased this challenge.

“The summer school has been a fantastic experience for students to build a community with their fellow peers, establish relationships with new teachers and familiarise themselves with their new school environment in a fun and exciting way.

"The students have been a pleasure to work with and we can’t wait to welcome them to our school in September.”

Children meet a four-legged friend

A parent from the school said: “I just wanted to thank all the staff involved with running the summer school this week. My son, Lucas, has really enjoyed the activities and making new friends as well as getting to know the school and staff.