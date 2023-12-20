Havelock schools spread Christmas cheer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Year 5 pupils from Havelock Schools treated residents of the Glenkindie Care Home in Desborough to a performance of carols and festive faves this week, spreading Christmas cheer across the community.

The audience of residents and carers gathered in the care home’s conservatory for a memorable performance of classics including Joy to the World, Deck the Halls and Silent Night.

Havelock Schools have recently embarked on a relationship with Glenkindie – with Infants pupils visiting to show off their Easter Bonnets earlier in the year – after the previous care home they had supported for more than twenty years, Beech Close, closed down. Now it is hoped a new special relationship can grow with Glenkindie.

The performance is just one the school is holding this year, with children in all year groups joining in carols or concerts this month. Amongst those also out and about in the community were year 1 pupils – whose pop up performance for the Women’s Institute at the R Inn, Desborough, helped everyone get into the Christmas spirit. The children sang songs from their upcoming Christmas performance and traditional favourites including Away in a Manger, Jingle Bells and We Wish You A Merry Christmas.

Rachel Kiziak, Executive Headteacher, Havelock Schools, part of Pathfinder Schools, said: “Havelock Schools enjoy a rich musical tradition, and singing is a very important and much loved part of the children’s experience with us. They are always so proud to perform in front of their families, and they are a joy to hear, so we decided to share the magic they bring with our community. It is wonderful to support Glenkindie and I know the children got as much out of the experience as the residents. I hope this is the start of many years of working together to bring happiness to Desborough’s young and old.”