Havelock schools granted Safeguarding Award
Havelock Infant School, part of the Pathfinder Schools family, is celebrating after being awarded an Anchored Award for Child Protection.
The Bronze Award recognises “excellent practice” in safeguarding and follows a thorough on-site visit and audit by the Anchored Awards team.
The school secured a very positive outcome in the review and is one of just a handful of schools nationally to be granted the rare and respected quality mark this year.
Rachel Kiziak, Executive Headteacher, Havelock Infant and Junior Schools, part of Pathfinder Schools, said: “Our pupils’ safety is of paramount importance to everyone at Havelock Schools and we put their care and welfare at the heart of everything we do.
"We are thrilled to have this recognised by Anchored Awards, and to have their positive and constructive feedback for where we can improve and do even better in the future.”