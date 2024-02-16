Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Havelock Infant School is celebrating after everyone’s hard work was recognised by Ofsted, following an inspection last month.

Inspectors found that the school in Desborough, which is part of the Pathfinder Schools family, is a place where children “enjoy life” and “love coming”. The children were praised for being “eager to learn” and “always respectful”, with “exemplary behaviour”.

Finding that the school “continues to be outstanding” since its last inspection in 2016, Ofsted’s report said that “children in early years get off to a great start” and are “very well prepared for the next stage of their education”. In a “purposeful learning environment”, “all pupils, including those with SEND, thrive” at Havelock Infants.

Staff were commended for providing a “very ambitious curriculum” and using their “excellent subject knowledge” to ensure “all pupils progress well through the curriculum and achieve well.” They “know the children very well” and as a result, pupils “trust that the caring staff will keep them safe.”

The support from Pathfinder Schools was recognised as “very effective.” Arrangements for safeguarding are also effective.

Rachel Kiziak, Executive Headteacher, Havelock Schools, said: “It is a privilege to lead the fantastic staff and pupils of Havelock Infants and Ofsted’s positive report is the result of a huge team effort. We all work really hard to make every day a great day for our pupils and so while there are many wonderful comments in the report, the one that brings most delight is that children “love coming” here. We can never be complacent though, and we will continue to reflect and improve to ensure Havelock continues to thrive and move forward in the future.”

