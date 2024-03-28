Havelock Infants' Easter Bonnet Parade
Over two-hundred pupils from Havelock Infants, part of the Pathfinder Schools family, have taken part in an Easter Bonnet Parade around the town – a school tradition spanning more than twenty years.
Donning beautiful bonnets, the Desborough youngsters were waved on by parents, carers and passers-by as they walked to nearby Glenkindie Lodge Residential Home to wish residents a Happy Easter. The school enjoys a warm relationship with Glenkindie Lodge, having recently visited to sing Christmas carols, and the children were delighted to extend their Easter excitement to their ‘friends’ at the home. Their many weeks of crafting to create the bonnets paid off, and prompted great praise from residents.
Rachel Kiziak, Executive Headteacher, Havelock Schools, said: “Easter is a highlight of the school calendar and Havelock children love taking part in our traditional bonnet parade. It was wonderful to witness so many supporters line the streets of Desborough – and, of course, to see the enjoyment the children brought to the residents of Glenkindie Lodge. The event was a perfect way to end the term. We wish everyone a Happy Easter!”