Havelock Infants' Easter Bonnet Parade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over two-hundred pupils from Havelock Infants, part of the Pathfinder Schools family, have taken part in an Easter Bonnet Parade around the town – a school tradition spanning more than twenty years.

Donning beautiful bonnets, the Desborough youngsters were waved on by parents, carers and passers-by as they walked to nearby Glenkindie Lodge Residential Home to wish residents a Happy Easter. The school enjoys a warm relationship with Glenkindie Lodge, having recently visited to sing Christmas carols, and the children were delighted to extend their Easter excitement to their ‘friends’ at the home. Their many weeks of crafting to create the bonnets paid off, and prompted great praise from residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad