Hat-trick for Kettering nursery as they're rated outstanding again

Staff at a Kettering nursery are celebrating after the setting was rated as outstanding by Ofsted for the third time in a row.

Windermere Day Nursery was first given top marks in 2011 before retaining its grade in 2016.

And this year it’s made it a hat-trick when inspectors gave it the highest possible grading after an inspection in March.

Staff and pupils celebrate the rating.

Nursery manager Amy McCulloch said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received this outcome from Ofsted once again and have our efforts recognised across the board.

"We are committed to giving our children the best possible start in life and this is made possible with the support of our incredible network of nursery parents.”

Ofsted inspectors described the curriculum as “highly effective” and children’s behaviour as “exemplary”.

Partnerships with families were also praised by the inspectors, who observed that “parents are overwhelmingly positive about the nursery” and say they would “wholeheartedly recommend the nursery” because of their daily updates, children’s extensive experiences and parent support groups.

In a recently published report, Ofsted inspectors Emily Lofts and Karen Siddons said: “Children are excited to come to this nursery. When they arrive, they race ahead of their parents as they rush to go inside.

"Four-year-old children shout 'I can't wait to see what we are doing today'. Young babies, who have just started at the nursery, settle very quickly.”