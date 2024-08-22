Hard work pays off for Year 11s at Campion School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrations have been back underway this week at Campion School & Language College in Bugbrooke, as Year 11 students received their GCSE results

This year, over two-thirds (69%) of students achieved a grade four or above in both English and maths, whilst 45% of them achieved a grade 5 or above in the two subjects.

Some standout individual successes include:

Sebastian P, who achieved six grade 9s, four grade 8s and one grade 7;

Sebastian M, who achieved two grade 9s and seven grade 8s;

Max, who achieved three Grade 9s, a Distinction* in Engineering, four grade 8s, one grade 7 and one grade 6;

Ruby, who achieved five grade 9s, three grade 8s and two grade 7s.

Campion students collect GCSE results

There has been much for the school community to take pride in this summer, with Sixth Formers also receiving their own exam results last week. Three Year 13 students will now be taking up places at Oxbridge and many others were excited to confirm their places at top UK universities to pursue a range of subjects, from medicine to politics.

Congratulating students on their results, Patricia Hammond, Headteacher at Campion School & Language College, said:

“We are very proud of our Year 11 students celebrating their achievements today. They have shown consistent dedication and commitment to their studies over the past few years, and it is gratifying to see that paying off in their results.

“Equally, I would like to thank our fantastic staff team for their ongoing efforts – they are all determined to support students to achieve well and to have the tools, confidence and outcomes to move on successfully to the next stages of their education.”