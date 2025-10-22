Happy Harvest at Millbrook Junior School!

As part of the Harvest Festival celebrations at Millbrook Junior School, pupils have been bringing in donations for a local food bank run by The Salvation Army.

This academic year, there is a newly elected ‘School Council’. The foodbank collection has been their first task. The representatives from each class made posters and talked with their classmates to encourage everyone to bring in items of food.

Collecting food for others links directly with ‘British Values’. The principles of democracy, rule of law, individual liberty, mutual respect and tolerance of those with different faiths and beliefs link throughout the curriculum at Millbrook Junior School. The children have been thinking at harvest time about respecting others and also individual liberty by helping those who need it.

Jenny Green, the school’s PSHE Leader commented, ‘the members of the school council have really enjoyed getting involved in the food collection for The Salvation Army food bank. It was a great way for all pupils to see their learning linked to action. They were keen to support the wider community by helping others.’

School Council Representatives with members of The Salvation Army

Representatives from The Salvation Army visited the school to collect the items and say thank you to the School Council.

A member of The Salvation Army, Kettering said, ‘We would like to say a massive thank you to the pupils of Millbrook Junior School for the amazing gifts from their harvest festival. We create around 30 food parcels a week for those in the community that struggle. The food donations will be gratefully received, thank you.’

School Council member, Evelyn, said about the event, ‘I felt really happy about our school coming together to collect such a large amount of food.’

The School Council are looking forward to their next challenge, which will be looking at wellbeing and how pupils support each other in Millbrook Junior School.