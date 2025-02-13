Hampton by Hilton Corby becomes an official partner of The Bedford College Group

Hampton by Hilton Corby took significant steps in investing in future hospitality talent by officially solidifying its partnership with The Bedford College Group.

Over the past year, the hotel has worked closely with local colleges in Northamptonshire to provide students with valuable insights and hands-on experiences in the hospitality industry.

Last year, nearly 50 students attended a dedicated Hospitality Event at the hotel, where they engaged in a speed-dating session with the hotels managers and heads of department and participated in an innovative workshop led by Sales Manager Fiona Stacey, focusing on transferable skills and key employer expectations. Additionally, the hotel has actively supported students by delivering career talks, attending career fairs, and offering expert guidance on career pathways in the hospitality sector.

The Hotels General Manager said “We believe that working officially with local colleges like The Bedford College Group is essential to unlocking a strong talent pipeline and supporting workforce development in the hospitality industry. By collaborating with Tresham College, we provide students with valuable real-world experience and contribute to the growth of our community.”

Official plaque presented to the hotels General Manager Rebekka Hammersley and Director of Sales Fiona Stacey from Gina Bubbins from The Bedford College Group

To commemorate this growing collaboration, Gina Bubbins, Group Director of Strategic Partnerships from The Bedford College Group, visited Hampton by Hilton Corby to present an official plaque, formally recognising the partnership.

Looking ahead, the hotel has exciting plans to further strengthen this alliance. One of the key initiatives will be welcoming students to its upcoming "Community Connect" networking event, which will host over 50 local businesses. This event aims to help businesses collaborate, create new opportunities, and provide students with a unique chance to connect with industry professionals.

Commenting on the importance of this initiative, Sales Manager Fiona Stacey stated:

"It is really important to me to help build the fundamental skills needed outside the classroom in preparation for entering the working world. Providing students with top tips and those all-important communication skills will help ease the scary transition from learning to earning."

With a strong commitment to nurturing young talent, Hampton by Hilton Corby continues to play a vital role in bridging the gap between education and the workplace, ensuring students gain the knowledge, confidence, and experience needed for a successful career in hospitality.