Hall Meadow Primary School in the top 1% of schools in the country!

In June 2023, 100% of all pupils in Year 1 met the expected standard for the national phonics check.

The check tests the children’s phonological knowledge and awareness by asking them to read a mixture of real and made up (alien) words. These results have placed Hall Meadow Primary School in the top 1% of all primary schools in the country. Something all the children and staff are extremely proud of.

In his congratulatory letter to the school, Rt Hon Hinds acknowledges that ‘Success in teaching phonics and early reading so effectively means your pupils are developing a firm foundation from which they can become increasingly fluent and develop a lifelong love of reading.’

The Year 2 children are so proud of their Year 1 results!

Headteacher, Cassie Bodman-Knight, commented: "The staff, children and their families worked together to develop their reading building on the foundations from their early years experience. I am extremely proud of each and every pupil and the dedication shown by staff to support each child in being the very best reader they can.

The whole community were thrilled to receive this letter from the Minister of Schools recognising the schools’ amazing achievement."