News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Hall Meadow Primary School in the top 1% of schools in the country!

Hall Meadow Primary School in Kettering were delighted to receive a letter from the Minister for Schools, Rt Hon Damian Hind MP to congratulate them on the schools’ outstanding achievement in the 2023 Phonics Screening Check.
By Cassandra Bodman-KnightContributor
Published 16th Feb 2024, 11:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In June 2023, 100% of all pupils in Year 1 met the expected standard for the national phonics check.

The check tests the children’s phonological knowledge and awareness by asking them to read a mixture of real and made up (alien) words. These results have placed Hall Meadow Primary School in the top 1% of all primary schools in the country. Something all the children and staff are extremely proud of.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In his congratulatory letter to the school, Rt Hon Hinds acknowledges that ‘Success in teaching phonics and early reading so effectively means your pupils are developing a firm foundation from which they can become increasingly fluent and develop a lifelong love of reading.’

Most Popular
The Year 2 children are so proud of their Year 1 results!The Year 2 children are so proud of their Year 1 results!
The Year 2 children are so proud of their Year 1 results!

Headteacher, Cassie Bodman-Knight, commented: "The staff, children and their families worked together to develop their reading building on the foundations from their early years experience. I am extremely proud of each and every pupil and the dedication shown by staff to support each child in being the very best reader they can.

The whole community were thrilled to receive this letter from the Minister of Schools recognising the schools’ amazing achievement."

Hall Meadow Primary School is part of the InMAT family of schools.

Related topics:Kettering