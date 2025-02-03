Hall Meadow Primary School celebrates new library with a day of reading and fun

Author, Garry Dix, officially opened the library with the help of the school council.

Hall Meadow Primary School has officially opened its brand-new library with a full day dedicated to celebrating the joy of reading and storytelling. The event included engaging activities for students, as well as a special visit from local author Garry Dix, known for his captivating series The Adventures of Brian Brack Brick.

The newly designed library offers children a larger, more inviting space to explore books and develop a love for reading. Students can now visit the library as a class, pick out their favorite books, and take them home to enjoy with their families.

Speaking at the event, Garry Dix shared how libraries shaped his life: “I wouldn’t be the writer I am today or the person I am today without a library, without reading and access to books when I was little.” His words inspired both students and parents, emphasising the vital role libraries play in fostering creativity and opportunity.

The library’s creation was made possible thanks to a generous grant from Smurffit Kappa and paint donations from Wickes, helping transform the space into a vibrant and welcoming haven for young readers.

The children love reading at Hall Meadow Primary School.

The celebration highlighted the importance of reading, with students spending the day learning about authors, participating in book-themed activities, and hearing inspiring stories from Garry Dix himself.

The reading lead, Kate Letts, said "We are delighted to have a new, spacious library, providing a fantastic environment for learning and exploration. The children absolutely love spending time there, discovering new books and immersing themselves in the joy of reading."

Headteacher, Cassie Bodman-Knight, shared, “This new library is more than just a room full of books – it’s a space where imaginations can soar and lifelong learning begins. We’re so grateful to our supporters for making this possible.”

The school’s library opening marks a new chapter for Hall Meadow School, ensuring students have access to the resources and inspiration they need to grow as readers and thinkers.