Hall Meadow Primary School celebrates new library with a day of reading and fun
The newly designed library offers children a larger, more inviting space to explore books and develop a love for reading. Students can now visit the library as a class, pick out their favorite books, and take them home to enjoy with their families.
Speaking at the event, Garry Dix shared how libraries shaped his life: “I wouldn’t be the writer I am today or the person I am today without a library, without reading and access to books when I was little.” His words inspired both students and parents, emphasising the vital role libraries play in fostering creativity and opportunity.
The library’s creation was made possible thanks to a generous grant from Smurffit Kappa and paint donations from Wickes, helping transform the space into a vibrant and welcoming haven for young readers.
The celebration highlighted the importance of reading, with students spending the day learning about authors, participating in book-themed activities, and hearing inspiring stories from Garry Dix himself.
The reading lead, Kate Letts, said "We are delighted to have a new, spacious library, providing a fantastic environment for learning and exploration. The children absolutely love spending time there, discovering new books and immersing themselves in the joy of reading."
Headteacher, Cassie Bodman-Knight, shared, “This new library is more than just a room full of books – it’s a space where imaginations can soar and lifelong learning begins. We’re so grateful to our supporters for making this possible.”
The school’s library opening marks a new chapter for Hall Meadow School, ensuring students have access to the resources and inspiration they need to grow as readers and thinkers.