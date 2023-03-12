Gretton pupils raise money for Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal with coffee and cake morning

Pupils at Gretton Primary Academy raised money for the Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal by holding a coffee and cake morning.

Year 6 children put on the event for their family members and friends of the school earlier this month, raising £642.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, which was the brainchild of assistant principal Sarah Block, had an impressive turnout and pupils embraced the opportunity to volunteer their services by helping to serve the guests, collecting donations and clearing up afterwards.

Gretton Primary Academy's coffee morning

The money raised will go directly to those affected via the charity British Red Cross. More than 50,000 people died in the earthquakes last month and millions have been displaced.

School principal Julia Dickinson said: “Our priority at Gretton Primary is to prepare children to become outstanding future citizens with a strong moral compass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The devastating impact of last month’s earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has moved us all to raise funds for those affected.

"I’m incredibly proud of the children, who are starting to develop a broader sense of social responsibility and empathy for others, for taking the initiative with this event and we are extremely grateful to all who attended for their huge generosity.”

Gretton Primary Academy's coffee morning