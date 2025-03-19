Gretton Primary Academy celebrates glowing Ofsted report

Staff and students celebrate glowing Ofsted report

Gretton Primary Academy in Corby is pleased to share the successful outcome of its recent Ofsted inspection, which took place on 12th February 2025. The inspection has affirmed the school's continued dedication to providing exceptional education and a supportive, enriching environment for its pupils.

Located in Corby, Northamptonshire, Gretton Primary Academy is a proud member of Brooke Weston Trust and caters to approximately 144 pupils aged between 4 and 11 years old.

Ofsted inspectors were particularly impressed by the school's strong values of "being kind, making good choices, trying your best, and dreaming big," which they found to be embedded in daily school life. The warm and caring relationships between staff and pupils were also praised, with the report noting that pupils "feel happy and safe" and trust staff to support them in their educational journey.

The report further acknowledged the school’s commitment to the social and emotional development of its pupils, noting that by Year 6, pupils have developed into "mature, responsible individuals, ready for the next stage of their learning". The school's Gretton Young Leaders programme, which encourages pupils to take on leadership roles, was also recognised as a key example of how the school nurtures confidence and independence.

The school’s ambitious curriculum was another strength highlighted by inspectors, who praised its "carefully set out" key knowledge, skills, and vocabulary that are taught year after year. The report highlighted the effective assessment strategies in place to ensure pupils’ understanding is regularly checked, helping to address any misconceptions and support learning effectively.

A love of reading is at the heart of Gretton Primary Academy, with inspectors noting that "children begin to read and love books as soon as they start in Reception”. The quality of phonics teaching was also praised, enabling pupils to quickly become confident and fluent readers.

The school’s positive learning environment was celebrated, with inspectors describing pupils as "highly motivated to learn" and "proud of their learning of the curriculum”. The report further praised the calm and focused classroom atmosphere, which enables pupils to "learn with minimal distraction."

The report identified some areas for further development moving forward, including noting that there is some variability in how individual pupils' needs are met. Inspectors have encouraged the school to ensure the curriculum is consistently adapted to better support all learners. The school values this feedback and will continue to address these areas and strengthen their provision even further.

Julia Dickinson, Principal at Gretton Primary Academy said: “I am incredibly proud of the recognition we have received in this Ofsted report, which reflects the dedication and hard work of our staff, pupils, and the wider school community. It is wonderful to see that our focus on creating a safe, nurturing environment, alongside our commitment to excellence in both academic and personal development, has been acknowledged."

Andrew Campbell, CEO of Brooke Weston Trust added: "This Ofsted report is a reflection of the exceptional work and passion of the entire Gretton Primary Academy community. At Brooke Weston Trust, we are driven by our core value of ‘Ambition for All,’ ensuring every pupil receives the highest quality education, and Gretton exemplifies this commitment. I am very proud of the school’s continued success.”

To find out more about Gretton Primary Academy, visit: https://www.grettonprimary.org.uk/

The full report can be found on Ofsted’s website: https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/138761?utm_source&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=report