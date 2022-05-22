Green canopy initiative at Priors Hall sees local children help reach 4,000-tree total

Children from Priors Hall Primary got their hands dirty in the new garden

Three flowerbeds will bloom to show union jack flags as part of an initiative to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The build-up to the event, which takes place next month, has seen nearly 4,000 trees and three themed flowerbeds planted in Priors Hall Park.

Urban&Civic, the master developer of Corby’s growing community at Priors Hall Park, were helped by pupils from Priors Hall Primary School to plant three trees in a new garden area and add a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion. The students then joined in with planting one of three new flowerbeds which will to bloom to show a Union Jack flag display in time for the Jubilee.

The scheme marks the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, for which the nation will enjoy a bonus bank holiday in June

Over the whole development, Urban&Civic have planted 3,835 trees since October as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) campaign – which invites people from across the country to ‘plant a tree for the jubilee’.

With a focus on planting sustainably, the QGC encourages planting of trees to create a legacy in honour of the Queen’s leadership of the nation.

The Priors Hall Park community will also mark the occasion with a Jubilee celebration event at the amphitheatre, arranged by the neighbourhood association especially for local residents, over the bank holiday weekend.

Mark Redding, who runs Communications, Communities and Partnerships for Urban&Civic, said: “We are proud to be part of the Queen’s Green Canopy campaign – planting trees is a fantastic way to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and make Priors Hall Park an even greener and more beautiful place.

The flowerbeds will have union flag displays

“It’s been great to welcome local school children to help plant the trees and flowers so they can have a permanent reminder of their involvement in helping the community celebrate, as well as the importance of supporting the environment.

“Urban&Civic are deeply committed to delivering local housing needs in a safe, sustainable and responsible way that creates long-term value. Sustainability remains fundamental to what we deliver and how we work with the communities around us.”

Priors Hall headteacher Tess McQuade said: “The children were so excited to have been involved in planting a tree for the jubilee. They came back to school telling everyone all about it!

“We are pleased to work closely with Urban & Civic and that the children in our school are invited to take part in projects and events which enhance and benefit their local community”

The initiative has seen 4,000 trees planted around Priors Hall Park

Priors Hall Park is now home to more than 1,500 homes and is set for an exciting milestone later this year with the launch of Zones 2 and 3 of the development.

Once complete Priors Hall Park will have 5,350 new homes in total, with two new primary schools, additional formal open spaces, sports pitches and community facilities.

Since 1st October 2021, 3,835 trees have been planted at Priors Hall Park, featuring one nordman spruce, 69 field maple, 284 common alder, 399 silver birch, 50 downy birch, 980 hawthorn, 524 hazel, 100 horbeam, 128 beech, 2 bird cherry, 96 scots pine, 686 blackthorn, 193 grey willow, 94 goat willow, 64 rowan and 165 oak.