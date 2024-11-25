Ofsted says pupils enjoy coming to school and that teachers are kind in latest report. The school is praised for its strong safeguarding and inclusive values.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and students at Grange Primary Academy in Kettering are celebrating another positive report from Ofsted after a routine inspection of the school last month. This confirmed that the school has maintained its standards since it was previously inspected in 2019.

In particular, the Inspector recognised the strong relationships that have been created between staff, pupils and parents, which contributes to a supportive community for pupils’ learning. As a result, pupils not only are said to enjoy coming to school, but also feel a sense of belonging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school, which is part of a national group of schools United Learning, is said to have worked well with the trust and local governing body to continue to provide a good education for the pupils.

Grange Primary Academy impresses in Ofsted inspection

Alongside the progress pupils are making in the classroom, the report also emphasises the “wide range of opportunities” that pupils receive as part of an Education with Character. In particular, the Inspector highlights the ‘Grange Guarantee’, in which pupils undertake activities to develop their confidence and gain additional skills.

Chris Latimer, Headteacher at Grange Primary Academy, said of the report:

“We work hard to provide a well-rounded and rich education for our pupils. It is fantastic to see the efforts of our wonderful community and staff recognised in another positive report from Ofsted. Together we strive to maintain our warm and supportive environment for our pupils to learn and staff to work, in order to achieve the high expectations and aspirations that we place on them”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank the entire school community for the part they play in making Grange Primary a great place to learn and to work.”

Darran Ellison-Lee, Director of Primary Education at United Learning, also said:

“I am very pleased that Ofsted has confirmed that the school continues to maintain its strong standards. This is testament to the work of everyone involved – pupils, staff and families – to support the education children receive.

“This is another very encouraging milestone for the school and a signal of its continuing success.”