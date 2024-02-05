Grange Primary Academy and Nursery Big Bird Watch 2024!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The children in Nursery and Reception classes have taken part in exciting activities all week!

The Nursery class have made wild seed bird feeders and sparkly telescopes to watch out for birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reception class have made apple bird feeders and created a bird hide in their play house.

Nursery children bird watching

The children were excited to look out for birds and record them using the RSPB bird count sheets!

The Nursery teacher commented "What a wonderful week for the children, it has been lovely to see the children take notice of the bird life living near our school."