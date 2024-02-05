Grange Primary Academy and Nursery Big Bird Watch 2024!
The children in Nursery and Reception classes have taken part in exciting activities all week!
The Nursery class have made wild seed bird feeders and sparkly telescopes to watch out for birds.
Reception class have made apple bird feeders and created a bird hide in their play house.
The children were excited to look out for birds and record them using the RSPB bird count sheets!
The Nursery teacher commented "What a wonderful week for the children, it has been lovely to see the children take notice of the bird life living near our school."
Hopefully some new bird watchers have been inspired this week!