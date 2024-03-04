Government minister visits Kettering's Tresham College campus and says students are 'an inspiration'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Government minister said Tresham College students are ‘an inspiration’ after visiting their Kettering campus.

Robert Halfon, minister for skills, apprenticeships and higher education, was at the Windmill Avenue site on February 29 where he was shown some of the range of work and training undertaken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also met students and topics of the day included apprenticeships and T Levels, and how many of these options were presented to young people as an option when they were still in school.

Robert Halfon, Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education, met students at the Tresham College Kettering campus

Robin Webber-Jones, Northamptonshire principal of The Bedford College Group, which runs Tresham College, said: “There was interesting discussion about the future of post-16 education, the exciting development of higher technical qualifications in the group and the work being done to connect business with education.

“The minister heard from students undertaking a wide variety of study from engineering apprenticeships, to students changing career on the Princes Trust programme and those thriving on T Levels.”