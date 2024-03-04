Government minister visits Kettering's Tresham College campus and says students are 'an inspiration'
A Government minister said Tresham College students are ‘an inspiration’ after visiting their Kettering campus.
Robert Halfon, minister for skills, apprenticeships and higher education, was at the Windmill Avenue site on February 29 where he was shown some of the range of work and training undertaken.
He also met students and topics of the day included apprenticeships and T Levels, and how many of these options were presented to young people as an option when they were still in school.
Robin Webber-Jones, Northamptonshire principal of The Bedford College Group, which runs Tresham College, said: “There was interesting discussion about the future of post-16 education, the exciting development of higher technical qualifications in the group and the work being done to connect business with education.
“The minister heard from students undertaking a wide variety of study from engineering apprenticeships, to students changing career on the Princes Trust programme and those thriving on T Levels.”
The minister tweeted afterwards: “Thrilled to visit @TBCG_official today. The T Level students, apprentices and learners from the amazing @PrincesTrust were an inspiration and a testament to how dedicated this college is to preparing the future workforce.”