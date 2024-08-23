GCSE successes celebrated at Wrenn School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wrenn School reports another strong performance as students collect their GCSE results

Students and staff at Wrenn School part ofCreative Education Trust, are today celebrating their GCSE results.

Students were particularly successful in all core subjects, areas of strength for the school. In addition, outcomes in History, Arts subjects and Performing Arts were excellent, with high proportions of students demonstrating a real breadth of talent. Overall, figures are close to the school’s highest outcomes on record.

There were numerous brilliant success stories and achievements to celebrate, including:

Aaron Ageyman, Eno Kwarteng, Mary Frimpong, Brookelyn Gyamfi celebrate their results

Dawid Durka achieved seven grade 9s, and sat two AS exams in Maths and Further Maths, achieving Grade As in both.

Michal Ahmed achieved one grade 9, three grade 8s, and four Grade 7s.

Harry Seckington achieved one grade 9, three grade 8s, four grade 7s and a Distinction.

Sapphire Shanks achieved two grade 9s, one grade 8, five Grade 7s and a Distinction.

Haleema Ali achieved two grade 8s, five grade 7s, a grade 6 and a Distinction.

Amy Cargill achieved four grade 8s, three grade 7s and a grade 6.

Grace Johnson achieved two grade 9s, two grade 8s, three grade 7s and a Grade 5.

Millie Hyslop achieved one grade 9, two grade 8s, four grade 7s and two grade 6s and a distinction.

Laura Parker Principal at Wrenn School said:

“This year's outcomes are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and resilience of our students, who have truly risen to the occasion and lived up to our expectations.

In a year that has brought a number of challenges, our students have shown remarkable determination and adaptability. Their achievements are a reflection not only of their academic abilities but also of their strength of character. I am incredibly proud of each one of them for their commitment to their studies.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our students for their results. These achievements are a collective success, and they would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our talented teachers and the encouragement from families. The collaboration between students, staff, and parents has been vital, and today's results are a true celebration of what we can achieve when we work together.

“As we celebrate these successes, I also want to acknowledge the personal journeys that many of our students have undertaken. Each result tells a unique story of effort, growth, and overcoming obstacles. Today’s results are just one step in their educational journey, and I am confident that they will continue to thrive in their next endeavours. Well done Year 11! #proudtobewrenn”

Marc Jordan, Chief Executive of Creative Education Trust said:

“Well done, Year 11!I am immensely grateful to our brilliant staff across all our schools for all the support they give our students and their dedication to helping them achieve their very best.

“I want to wish all our students the very best for their next steps. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for you all.”

A spokesperson added: "We are delighted that all of our top achievers will be continuing on into our Sixth Form in September. Spaces are available Applications can be made by fully filling out an application form on the Wrenn School website: www.wrennschool.org.uk/main/applying-for-wrenn-sixth-form .Please email this to Mrs Mayes, Sixth Form Manager [email protected]"