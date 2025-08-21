GCSE students in Corby delighted with exam results

LPA student Eva collecting GCSE results

David Ross Education Trust congratulates Year 11 on their GCSE results

Students and staff are celebrating at Lodge Park Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, as students receive their GCSE results and vocational qualifications.

Year 11 students sat their examinations earlier this year, in May and June, following months of preparation and extra support including Saturday school sessions, revision masterclasses and ‘period 6’ after-school interventions.

Students across the country will have faced some disruption to their education over the past five years and Lodge Park Academy is proud of all the hard work and dedication students and staff have shown.

Eoghan with Principal at LPA Jonathon Kirby

LPA students achieved the best English Literature results since the introduction of the 9-1 GCSE grading system (excluding the covid-19 years). This includes the highest proportion of grade 7s and above in English Literature, showcasing the hard work of both students and staff in raising the attainment in this subject. There has also been a considerable improvement in Maths, with results up by over 5% compared to last year. Students have also excelled in vocational qualifications, a particular highlight being CNAT Sport Science with 60% of learners achieving a Level 2 Distinction or above.

Individual highlights include:

Keshikha Senthamil achieved two grade 9s in Science, a 9 in English Literature and grade 8s in English Language, Maths and History.

Eoghan Caughey achieved grade 8s in Science and Maths, alongside grade 7s in both English Literature and Language.

Weronika Kisielewska achieved a grade 9 in Polish, grade 8s in Science and English Language as well as a grade 7 in History.

Lennon Bateman achieved grade 8s in Maths, Science, History and French.

Eva Minzatu achieved a grade 9 in English Literature, as well as grade 7s in Science and Geography.

Lodge Park Academy is part of the David Ross Education Trust, which was established in 2007. It is a family of 36 primary and secondary schools with a mission to broaden the horizons of pupils through world-class education. The trust is committed to offering academic excellence, strong community links and outstanding extra-curricular opportunities to students.

Jonathon Kirby, Principal at Lodge Park Academy said:

"Huge congratulations to our year 11s on their achievements. As well as a third consecutive year of improvement in average points across all subjects, the number of students passing both their English and Maths GCSE are among the best results in Lodge Park's history. The year 11 class of 2025 therefore leave our school as history-makers - a testament to all their hard work and sacrifice and the quality they've received from the experts in the classroom. Best of luck with all your future endeavours - we are incredibly proud of you."

Sue Jones, Executive Principal at Lodge Park Academy, said:

“We are very proud that the hard work of our students and staff has been recognised in our improved results. Along with our great sixth form outcomes that saw our A* to A grades rising to 44% across academic and vocational grades and an average grade of a C at A level, these results demonstrate our clear trajectory of improvement at Lodge Park Academy.”

Stuart Burns, CEO at DRET, said:

“Very many congratulations to all our students collecting GCSE results today. These excellent grades reflect the hard work and dedication from our wonderful students, their teachers and indeed the whole school community.

“All of us at DRET wish our year 11s every success in whatever they choose to do next.”