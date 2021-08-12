GCSE results day 2021: All the stories from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and East Northants schools

GCSE results were released today

Today's the day thousands of teenagers across the county received their GCSE results.

Lke last year grades have been based on teacher assessments rather than formal exams due to Covid.

Don't miss our picture gallery here.A spokesman for Huxlow Science College in Irthlingborough said: "Huxlow staff would like to congratulate our students on receiving the results that they deserve in this very difficult time.

"It has been an unprecedented year for receiving results of their three year GCSE course, and a culmination of their school education.

"We are pleased that finally, the outcome is as it should be for our students.

"We are extremely proud of our GCSE students and pleased that the outcomes reflect the high level of dedication they have shown to their studies.

"Staff and students have risen to the challenge this year with outstanding commitment and resilience."

Pupils and staff at Kingswood Secondary Academy, Corby, are celebrating their GCSE grades today.

The Academy is pleased to announce a year of brilliant results for pupils, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

There have also been some impressive individual performances. These include:

Luke Best, who successfully achieved a grade 9 in maths, 8 in biology, physics, chemistry, history and English literature, 7 in English language, 6 in French and a Distinction* in engineering.

Arrik Collins, who successfully achieved a grade 9 in maths, biology, physics, chemistry, history and English language, 8 in English literature, 7 in Spanish and Distinction* in engineering and media.

Bianca Dinu, who successfully achieved a 10 grade 9’s in maths, biology, physics, chemistry, history, English language, English literature, Spanish, statistics and art and a Distinction in performing arts.

Prince Gajera, who successfully achieved a grade 9 in maths, biology, physics, chemistry, history and geography, 8 in English language and Spanish, 7 in English literature and Distinction* in media.

Denisa Medrea, who successfully achieved a grade 9 in art, biology, chemistry, English language, English literature, geography and Spanish and an 8 in physics and maths.

Anya Thompson, who successfully achieved a grade 9 in both combined sciences and physical education, 8 in maths, English language and art, 7 in English literature and a 6 in Spanish.

Principal Michelle Newman said: “I am over the moon for our pupils today. The last 18 months have been incredibly challenging but the resilience and determination our pupils have shown have been inspiring. It is wonderful to see them receive their results today after two years of hard work.

“Thank you to all our parents, careers and wider community for supporting our young people and the Academy; we cannot thank you enough for the constant encouragement you have provided. As our pupils now enjoy the last of their summer break, we look forward to the future and our pupils taking their next steps in education.”

Pupils at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy are celebrating exam results which reflect all of their hard work and dedication.

The individual students who have achieved the most progress during their time at the Academy are:

Borris Stefanov; Joins Hatton VI Form to study Geography, Business, Maths and Further Maths

Jamie Swales; Joins Hatton VI Form to study A levels in Sociology, Business, Politics and Applied Science

Adam Soczewka; Joins Hatton VI Form to study A level in English Literature, Biology, History and Business

Hubert Malenda; Joins Hatton VI Form to study English Literature, ICT, Politics and Media

Yasmin Fatema; Joins Hatton VI form to study Sociology, Health and Social Care, Business, Philosophy and Ethics

A special mention must go to our five highest achieving students; Katie Burwell, Cara Ring, Lilly Bea Mather-Dearden, Finley Leadbeater and Kris Stoneman.

Rushden Academy are pleased to announce that the majority of pupils have achieved their GCSE aspirational target grades and have secured places to study further.

Although it has been a challenging year, pupils have maintained their studies either virtually or by attending live lessons. They have completed many assessments including formal examinations taken in strict exam conditions and have been determined to achieve their best.

A school spokesman said: "We are so proud of their achievements, we believe that they had the right mind-set and the resilience required to be successful, this was something we recognised throughout their journey at Rushden Academy.

"Stand out performances came from Andrew, Maddie, Ben, Jessica, Holly, Mackenzie, Ella, Ryan, Alex, Lucas, Adam, Niamh, Phoebe, Katie, Summer, Sapphire, Madison, Ben, Jayden, Jessica, Liam, Nathan, Kyra, Abbie, Connor, Eryn, Leah, Alisha, Jessica and Sarah.

"We are absolutely thrilled for all of our pupils and staff at Rushden Academy. Their sheer hard work and determination has paid off, well done Team Rushden, thank you and may I wish you all the very best as you move upwards and onwards."

Students at Lodge Park Academy, Corby, are celebrating after receiving their long-awaited GCSE results today. While the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted a return to normal examinations and created many challenges for students this year, their hard work has not gone unrewarded.

Celebrating fantastic results today are Masuda Begum, who achieved nine Grade 9s; Bianca Marinciu, who achieved seven grade 9s and two Level 2 Distinction*; Laksha Rameskumar, who achieved seven Grade 9s and two Grade 8s, and Katie Thomas who achieved seven Grade 9s and three Grade 8s. All four are going on to study the A Levels of their choice.

Principal Carly Waterman said: “We are delighted for all our students. It’s been wonderful to see so many happy faces today, and so pleasing that the vast majority are staying on in our Sixth Form to study A Levels and Level 3 vocational courses. I would like to say a huge thank you to the teachers and staff who have supported our students throughout. None of this would have been possible without them.”

A spokesman for Southfield School, Kettering, said: "Our students have shown tremendous determination and resilience despite the disruptions they have encountered during their studies.

"We are delighted to confirm that overwhelming majority of the students have secured their first choice post-16 destination. A significant number will be staying on to study A Levels at our sixth form. While we have seen a record number of applications, there are still spaces available. External students interested in studying at our sixth form should get in touch by emailing [email protected] Our sixth form is located in a new state-of-the art building with a café, lecture theatre and a range of social and study spaces."

Headteacher Steph Roberts commented: “Our Year 11 students have done fantastically well. We are extremely proud of the their achievements given the many challenges they have faced this year. We would like to thank parents/carers for their invaluable support this year. We are delighted that so many will be staying on to study in our sixth form centre located in a fantastic new building. We wish those moving on to a new destination all the best for the future.”

Students at Prince William School in Oundle have seen their hard work rewarded as they received their KS4 results today.

A total of 70% of students attained grade 4 or above in both English and Maths, and 45% of students attained grade 5 or above in both English and Maths.

The attainment 8 score was 4.9, which is a measure of the average grade across all students and all subjects.

Among the school’s highest achievers this year are: • Evie Bassett (7 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and 1 grade 7) • Joshua Ridden (6 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s) • Lana Griffiths-Thompson (5 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and 3 grade 7s) • Charlie Bennett (4 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 3 grade 7s) • Harry Mason (4 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s, 1 grade 6 and a Level 2 Distinction)

Headteacher Elizabeth Dormor said: “I would like to congratulate all our Year 11 students on their fantastic results. They have had a tremendously difficult Key Stage 4, with both Year 10 and Year 11 being disrupted by national lockdowns, and uncertainty about what form the assessments would take this year.

"Our students have demonstrated superb resilience and they should be very proud of the results they’ve received today, which reflect their hard work. I would also like to thank all our fantastic staff for their hard work and the support they have given our students.

“I wish all our students the very best of luck in their next steps, whether they are continuing their studies with us in the sixth form or choosing another learning or vocational path.”

Students at Kettering Buccleuch Academy (KBA) are celebrating today following the awarding of their GCSE grades.

Standout individual successes at the school include:

Emily Allitt, who was awarded nine Grade 9s;

Jess Breen, who was awarded seven Grade 9s and two Grade 8s;

Lilly Greasley, who was awarded seven Grade 9s and two Grade 8s;

Lucy Willis, who was awarded seven Grade 9s and two Grade 8s;

Cara Pearson, who was awarded six Grade 9s and three Grade 8s;

Jamie Macleavy, who was awarded five Grade 9s, three Grade 8s and one Grade 7;

Leah Martin, who was awarded five Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and two Grade 7s;

Robert Taylor, who was awarded five Grade 9s, two Grade 8s, one Grade 7 and one Grade 6.

For one Year 11 student at the academy, Niall Ferry, today is particularly notable as it also marks his birthday. Niall was awarded three Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and two Grade 7s. Also in Year 11 are the Jaworski twins, Jakub and Maciej, who between them were awarded four Grade 9s, one Grade 8, nine Grade 7s and two Grade 6s.

Students at Brooke Weston Academy, Corby, are celebrating another set of fantastic GCSE exam results today.

The academy’s Principal, Shaun Strydom said: “All of our students have worked incredibly hard throughout this difficult period, and we are so proud of their achievements.

“In particular, I would like to say a huge thank you to all of our staff for their ongoing efforts and for the support and motivation they have provided to our students during this time.

“Even though students have faced many challenges this year, we feel they have handled themselves exceptionally well throughout, and their results are a reflection of this. We will be available to provide support and assistance to all students that require it in the coming weeks and wish everyone leaving us the best of luck in their future endeavours.”

Top performing students include Louis Bereton, Matthew Russell, Finley Short and Tilly West who all achieved grade 9s in every subject. Louis Bereton says that his success is down to hard work and determination, as well as working closely with his teachers at Brooke Weston. Tilly said that every minute of her revision counted and was key to her success. All four students are staying on at Brooke Weston Academy to study for their A levels.

Students also amongst our top performers include Stefan Mariciuc, Rufus Matthew, Grace McClintock, Olivia Kopania and Nicola Edge who all achieved grades 7, 8 and 9 across all subjects. All of the above students are continuing their sixth form study at Brooke Weston Academy.

Eliza Donnelly achieved grades 8 and 9 in all of her subjects. Eliza was particularly proud of her grade 8 in mathematics as this is a subject, she feels she has always struggled with. Eliza would like to thank her maths teacher, Mrs Malson, who she feels helped improve her confidence in the subject.

Jasmeet Kaur achieved grades 7, 8 and 9 in all of her subjects and is very pleased with her English grade. Jasmeet says that English is a subject that she needed to improve on and puts her success down to working well with her teachers, Miss Marlow and Mrs Fitzjohn, who always had time to help her.

There were many other students achieving a grade profile of 7, 8 and 9s, which is a tremendous achievement and many others achieved exceptional individual results.

A number of students have secured prestigious apprenticeships and scholarships. Olivia Jacobs has secured a place on a Football Scholarship at Nene Park in Peterborough. Olivia will be completing a triple BTEC in Sport alongside her football training. George Clipstone has already started an apprenticeship for Electrical Safety and Compliance and will be a fully qualified electrician in four years’ time.

There was a real community celebration at The Latimer Arts College as families came together to congratulate students on a stunning set of GCSE results today.

Principal Siobhan Hearne said: "We are so proud and honoured to be celebrating with our students on a fabulous set of results once again this year. The success that they have achieved has been hard-fought and well-earned. We will not let anything take away the credit that our students deserve. Just like our Team GB Olympians, our students have had to show commitment, dedication and resilience over the last two years in order to achieve what they have. To us, they are all champions!"

Vice-principal Steve Harvey said: "This last year has been tough for the students. I had the pleasure of being the member of staff who supported them through it, and witnessing these young people’s compassion and resilience, in the face of the adversities facing them, was a true honour. To end the year with such wonderful achievements is testament to the strength of character of that our students have.

"There are so many students who are to be congratulated on their successes and we have had the pleasure of being able to do that personally with them this morning. We would like to give special mention to Libby Quinlivan who achieved 9 grade 9’s and a grade 8, along with Wiktoria Gawlak who achieved 7 grade 9’s, 2 Distinction stars and 2 grade 8’s. Wiktoria said “I am so happy with these results. It reflects the hard work I put in, but I did not think they would be so high. I am going to study at A levels in French and Maths and a Btec in Business at The Latimer Arts College."

Meena Gabbi, principal at Montsaye Academy, Rothwell, said: "Our students have shown amazing tenacity and resilience throughout the last year and we are incredibly proud of their achievements. I would like to express my personal thanks to their teaching staff who have worked incredibly hard to ensure that they have been well prepared for their assessments enabling them to achieve the steps needed for the next stage of their journey."

Students at Sharnbrook Academy are being congratulated today after receiving their hard earned and well-deserved GCSE results.

Students’ results across the year group were excellent, and some of the stand-out performances include:

Lauren Gill and Rachel Walsh who each achieved 11 grade 9s

Isabella Whetstone who achieved 10 grade 9s and 1 grade 7

Samuel Bennett and Molly Lugsden who each achieved 7 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 1 grade 7

Ruby Green who achieved 5 grade 9s and 6 grade 8s

Ella O’Dell and Samuel Walter who each achieved 6 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 2 grade 7s

Kitty Humphreys who achieved 5 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and 3 grade 7s

Olivia Kirchin who achieved 4 grade 9s, 6 grade 8s and 1 grade 7

Students at Kettering Science Academy are celebrating another set of impressive GCSE results.

Principal Tony Segalini said: “These results represent another successful academic year at KSA, and I am delighted that, regardless of the disruption to students’ learning, our young people have still been able to achieve qualifications they should be most proud of.

“It has been inspiring to see our students develop into confident, ambitious and resilient learners and to watch as they embark on the next step in their educational journey. Thank you to all staff and parents for their constant support and for motivating students to be the best they can be.

“We will be on hand to provide support and assistance to those that require it in the upcoming weeks. Congratulations to all our students for their well-deserved achievement. I look forward to welcoming the students back who have chosen our sixth form and for those leaving us, we wish you all the best for your future accomplishments.”

Noticeable successes included:

Sean Dimmock achieving ten grade nines.

Harry Hutchinson-Owen achieving four grade 9s and 5 grade 8s.

Jessica May achieving five grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s.

Eman Naeem achieving four grade 9s, three grade 8s, one grade six and one grade 5.

Josh Darnell achieving one grade 9, two grade 8s and six grade 7s.

Students and staff at Corby Business Academy are celebrating 2021 summer GCSE outcomes.

Top performers include Blazej Puchala and Aaron Rawlins, who both achieved grade 9s across all their subjects studied. Blazej achieved eleven grade 9s and Aaron achieved nine grade 9s. Alan Zajac gained seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and a grade 7 and Angela Bujac secured seven grade 9s and two grade 8s.

There has also been real success with high levels of progress made by many students during their time at the Academy. Top performing students in regards to progress include Bethany Aveyard, Marvin Camara and Daniel Zelinsky.

The Academy’s Principal, Simon Underwood, said: “It has been a pleasure for our staff to be part of all the student achievements, particular supporting their admirable resilience over the last two years. This has been matched by many accomplishments.

“During their time with us, the students have demonstrated the Academy’s values to commit, believe and achieve in themselves and it has been a joy to see this reflected in their results today.

“Thank you to all staff for their unwavering commitment in providing a high-quality educational experience and always encouraging learners to aim for success.”

Students and staff at The Ferrers School are celebrating a host of successes at GCSE results day.

Principal Angela Smith said: “I am blown away by the achievements of our students this year. They have overcome numerous challenges throughout their GCSE journey and have grown into resilient and ambitious young people. I cannot wait to welcome many of them back to our newly refurbished Post 16 Study Centre in September for their sixth form studies.

“I would also like to say a huge thank you to our incredible team of staff, who have continued to create a vibrant and inspiring environment for our students in which they can feel safe and supported. The success of the school would not have been possible without the support and commitment of students, staff, parents and carers over the last 18 months.”

“We are all incredibly proud of how students have handled these difficult times and will ensure that we continue to provide ongoing support to them in the coming days. I wish all of our students the best of luck in the future as they return to The Ferrers School Sixth Form, move on to College or take up apprenticeships.”

Students at Bishop Stopford School, Kettering, are celebrating their GCSE results today.

Emily Betts and Yash Kainth both achieved grade 9s in every GCSE they sat – Emily in 11 subjects, and Yash in 14. Both students were justifiably delighted with their remarkable results.

Emily said: "It’s still hard to believe this is real!"

Yash said: "I am really happy with my results and relieved that all the hard work and encouragement received from my teachers has paid off."

Headteacher Jill Silverthorne said: “I am so proud of all of our students today. Whatever their abilities, our students have shown real resilience and their results are a true reward for all their endeavours. We know how hard they have worked to achieve their grades, and they have shown huge commitment through very uncertain times.

“I would also like to pay tribute to our teachers who have served unstintingly through a highly unpredictable year. Celebrations are, of course, for our students, but they are also a tribute to our staff’s professionalism. They have been unsung heroes throughout the pandemic, and today it is appropriate to celebrate publicly the contribution they have made.”

“We send our very best wishes to all of our students as they move on to the next stage of their education or training. We look forward to them continuing to flourish in what will hopefully be a more settled year.”

Weavers Academy in Wellingborough congratulated its students who have received exam results this week.

Assistant principal for achievement Matthew Higgins said: “Once again, our students have done themselves, their community and the academy proud. I would also like to recognise the outstanding work of our teachers and support staff.”

Special mention should go to Jacob Sivers, who achieved five grade 9’s, 2 grade 8, one grade 7 and Distinction and Rachel Puk who achieved 4 grade 9’s, 1 grade 8 and one grade 7.

Congratulations also go to Ruby Bryant who achieved 1 grade 9, 6 grade 8 and 2 grade 7 and Jamari Johnson who achieved 3 grade 9’s, 2 grade 8’s 3 grade 7’s and a Distinction.

Special mentions to Alihaydar Demir who achieved A*A*A*, and will study Mechanical Engineering at the university of Loughborough; Ryan Ingold who achieved; A*AA, and is going to study Mathematics at the University at Birmingham.

Caitlin McMaster who achieved A*AA and has secured a place at Greenwich to study Sociology,

Karolina Gonek who achieved A,A,A,B and will study Chemistry at Kings College London Overall our students in Year 13 have secured 60% A*‐B grades; students in Year 12 also completed a Financial Studies exam this year with over 64% of those students achieving an A*‐B AS grade.

Students at Corby Technical School are celebrating GCSE successes today, despite a very challenging and testing time for students across the country.

Prinicpal Angela Reynolds said: “We are incredibly proud of our students for the sheer hard work, determination and strength they have shown over the past few years and the way they have overcome significant challenges.

“As a close-knit school community, we pride ourselves in providing an atmosphere where our students feel safe, confident and our supported in all aspects of their education and it has been a privilege to watch them grow into bright and talented young people.

“We are very pleased to see our students going onto further education and pursuing their career aspirations. We wish them all the best moving forward and want to say a huge thank you to our brilliant staff for the additional support they have shown this cohort to ensure the challenges of this year didn’t hinder their educational experience.”

Sam in Year 11 said: “I'm thrilled with these results and I’m looking forward to going on to study Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Art next year at A-Level.”