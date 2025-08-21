GCSE and BTEC results to be proud of at The Ferrers School

The Ferrers School students (L-R: Emily Hooton, Phoebe Lewis, Izzy Greco, Grace Newitt) celebrate their GCSE results.

As students across the country receive their GCSE results, students at The Ferrers School are celebrating their achievements with another set of strong results.

Several students from the school, which is part of Meridian Trust, achieved outstanding results, including Rowan White, Nicola Bartlett, Phoebe Lewis, Alfie Beynon and Lucy Gay. The school is equally proud of siblings Will and Izzy Greco whose hard work and determination helped them achieve some of the highest grades.

Principal Angela Smith said: “I’m proud of our students. They’ve shown incredible dedication to their studies, and I am pleased that their hard work has paid off. I want to express my thanks to our teaching and support staff for their passion and commitment. I’d also like to thank the parents, families, and carers who have guided and supported our students throughout their time with us.”

She continued: “We’re excited to see what our young people do next, whether they’re continuing their studies with us, moving on to other sixth forms, college, apprenticeships, or exploring other pathways. Our Sixth Form has grown from strength to strength since opening in 2023, so we’re looking forward to welcoming returning and new students this September and watching their post-16 journeys unfold.”

Mark Woods, CEO of Meridian Trust, added: “Everyone at Meridian Trust is immensely proud of our students receiving their results today. Over the past two years, our Year 11 students have shown remarkable determination and resilience. These results reflect not only your academic success but also the personal growth and confidence you’ve developed along the way. We are excited to see where your next steps will take you, and I’d like to offer my congratulations to you all.”