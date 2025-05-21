Future engineers in pole position: Weavers Academy students hit the track with STEM on Track Go-Kart project

Screws tightened, engines humming, and adrenaline running high—students at Weavers Academy are trading textbooks for toolkits as part of an exciting engineering adventure with the STEM on Track project. Four sleek go-karts. Four determined teams. One unforgettable experience.

In an initiative that brings science, technology, engineering, and maths to life, Year 9 students are designing, building, and now racing their very own combustion engine go-karts. Working in dedicated teams, these young engineers are not only learning about mechanics and electrical systems but also collaboration, critical thinking, and project management.

After weeks of planning and assembly in the workshop, the teams recently faced their biggest challenge yet—a real-life track test at Whilton Mill, one of the UK’s premier karting circuits. Under the watchful eye of official scrutineers, each go-kart was inspected and approved, marking a major milestone in the students’ journey from blueprint to racetrack.

“The excitement was palpable,” said one of the supervising staff members. “To see their hard work roll onto a professional track and pass inspection was a huge confidence boost.”

Once cleared, the students took to the track for their first driving session. For many, it was a thrilling introduction to motorsport, offering a taste of what engineering in action truly feels like.

“It was amazing,” said one Year 9 student, still buzzing from the day. “We’ve been working on this for months, so to actually drive the kart we built—on a real track—was just incredible.”

The STEM on Track project is more than a fun extracurricular activity. It’s a hands-on educational experience that aims to inspire the next generation of engineers, designers, and innovators. By connecting classroom learning with real-world application, students not only gain technical skills but also a greater appreciation for STEM subjects and their relevance in everyday life.

Weavers Academy’s involvement showcases the school’s commitment to providing engaging, future-focused opportunities for its students—proving that when learning shifts into high gear, there’s no limit to how far young minds can go. The next steps is to continue to refine the go-carts ready for race day!