Fundraising event for local Nursery school is a huge success

Each room in the nursery designed their own obstacle course, to challenge the abilities and meet the needs of the children in the different age groups.

On the Friday, the Nursery were honoured to have a visit from Anita Neil. Anita is the first British Black female athlete to represent the country at the Mexico and Munich Olympics. On her visit, she showed the children her medals and world record commemorative plaque in the 4x4 relay. She encouraged the children to have a go and keep trying. The children were excited and enthusiastic to show off their skills, on the various elements of their obstacle course.

The Nursery’s fundraising event attracted an amazing level of support from families and friends. Our final sponsorship total amounted to £4464.25!

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Darren Edwards from LLewelyn Europe Ltd, for his very generous donation of £1,000 and to Warren Robinson who had previously donated £200. Croyland Nursery School families may remember his late wife Sue, who worked at the nursery for many years.

This is a fantastic achievement from everyone who donated and will now allow the Nursery to buy the climbing frame for the 3–4-year-old room as well as climbing equipment for the Specialist Provision and some other apparatus for the other rooms.

