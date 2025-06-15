Full STEAM Ahead: Weavers Academy hits top gear with STEM on track

At Weavers Academy, the excitement around STEM on Track was as electric as a Formula 1 start line. Designed to take STEM learning beyond the classroom, this hands-on programme brought students face-to-face with innovation, collaboration, and the thrill of scientific discovery.

What is STEM on Track?

STEM on Track is a national programme that fuses motorsport with education to deliver an unforgettable learning experience rooted in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Designed to engage students through practical application, the initiative challenges young people to design, build, test and race electric-powered cars—developing a wide range of technical and transferable skills along the way.

Over the year, students work in small teams to follow a design engineering process from concept to competition. Each team takes on roles such as lead engineer, data analyst, driver, team manager, and media coordinator—mirroring real-world job roles in the motorsport and engineering industries. Alongside classroom sessions, students benefit from expert guidance, technical resources, and industry insights provided by the STEM on Track team and partner organisations.

The programme places a strong emphasis on problem-solving, creativity, teamwork, and resilience. From learning how electric motors function to applying physics principles like friction, aerodynamics, and energy transfer, students engage in meaningful, hands-on STEM learning. They also delve into topics like sustainable design, data capture and analysis, and mechanical diagnostics—bringing textbook theory to life.

The culmination of the project is a real race day at a professional karting venue like Whilton Mill, where students put their hard work to the test in a thrilling, high-stakes competition. The experience is more than just a race—it’s a powerful launchpad for young minds to see themselves as future engineers, scientists, or innovators.

At Weavers Academy, STEM on Track has become a standout feature of the school’s enrichment offer—creating buzz across year groups, uniting staff and students in a shared mission, and showcasing just how exciting STEM can be.

Race Day Diary: The Final Challenge at Whilton Mill

9:00 AM – Arrival at the Track

The sun was up, and the paddock at Whilton Mill was already buzzing. Students rolled in and many parents were there to support as well—armed with cameras, and boundless enthusiasm, ready to cheer them on. A huge thank you must go to our Weavers site team who did an amazing job of delivering and setting up all of the equipment for our arrival.

9:30 AM – Safety First

Before a wheel could turn, everyone gathered for the all-important paddock safety briefing. High-vis jackets on and clipboards in hand, and students took in the protocols like professionals. Then came the track walk—a strategic chance to inspect every curve, straight, and potential overtaking opportunity. Our social media time-lapse of this walk was a hit with families following from afar!

10:15 AM – Scrutineering Begins

It was time to put our hard work to the test. One by one, the cars were inspected by the officials. The Green Goblin team were first to pass, ticking all the boxes with efficiency. Orange Team, Red Dragon, and finally Bluebird followed suit—nervous glances exchanged but huge smiles when the final car got the green light.

12:30 AM – Qualifying Prep

Helmets fastened, gloves on, and adrenaline high—our fastest drivers suited up for qualifying. This was their moment to determine starting positions on the grid. Every second counted, and the focus was intense. However, disaster struck the Bluebird team. Barely off the grid and the car malfunctioned and stopped working. The officials took a look and it was decided it was retired rom qualifying. We just needed to find out why!

12:45 AM – A Bump in the Road for Bluebird

Bluebird was finally collected. A single missing nut caused a cascade of issues: burst brake lines, a snapped throttle cable, and a thrown chain. Spirits dipped, but determination didn’t. With calm heads and expert help from the STEM on Track support team, the students worked methodically to get their car back on track—literally. Everything was rebuilt at warp speed and it was confirmed we would be able to join the final race.

1:30 PM – Qualifying results are in

Qualifying was tough for three of our Weavers Academy teams, but there was triumph too—Green Goblin stormed into 8th place out of 17, with a top qualifying speed of 33.58 mph and a fastest lap of 1:05.876—just three seconds shy of the best lap of the entire session. From 17 karts, the results are that Weavers will start on the grid in the following positions: Green Goblin in 9th, Bluebird in 13th, Red Dragon in 14th and Orange Team in 15th

2:00 PM – Ready to Race

Repairs completed and confidence restored, all four teams rolled out to the grid. The final race was about to begin—and every team had already proven that resilience, teamwork, and engineering skill were just as important as speed. Engines roared, flags dropped, and our students were off. Every team gave it their all—nerves replaced by determination as they battled the track and the competition.

🟢 Green Goblin – 8th Place

Holding their qualifying spot all the way through the final, Green Goblin impressed with 39 laps, an average speed of 26.21 mph, and a best lap of 1:06.681. The race wasn’t without drama—Blake was involved in a dramatic airborne crash, spinning mid-air before landing safely. In true racing spirit, he jumped straight back in and continued, earning huge cheers from the crowd.

🟠 Orange Team – 9th Place (Up 8!)

One of the standout comebacks of the day! Starting near the back, Orange climbed 8 places to finish 9th with 36 laps completed and an average speed of 23.27 mph. A huge shout-out to Oliver, who as the final driver made up 3 positions in a thrilling final stint. Best lap: 1:10.980.

🔵 Bluebird Team – 11th Place (Up 4)

After their rocky start in qualifying and the early technical setbacks, the Bluebird team delivered a gritty and determined race. With 31 laps and an average speed of 19.8 mph, they showed true resilience and teamwork. Best lap: 1:21.890.

🔴 Red Dragons – 12th Place (Up 4)

Red Dragons also climbed four positions in a consistent and tactical performance. They completed 26 laps, averaged 17.2 mph, and clocked a best lap of 1:19.530. A minor penalty—one lap deducted for overtaking under a yellow flag—knocked them slightly, but spirits remained high.

❌ One Disqualification

In a dramatic twist, one non-Weavers team was disqualified after officials noticed their kart had a suspiciously different engine sound. A second scrutineering check revealed unauthorised modifications, making the kart non-compliant. A powerful reminder that STEM is as much about integrity as it is innovation.

Final Thoughts

By the time the chequered flag waved, every single Weavers Academy team had gained positions, overcome obstacles, and grown in confidence. Whether it was engineering under pressure, supporting each other through setbacks, or seizing overtaking chances in the final laps, these students showed what STEM learning is really about: curiosity, courage, and collaboration.

Weavers Academy didn’t just turn up to race.

We engineered success.

STEM on Track: Fast Facts at Weavers Academy

Teams & Participants

4 Teams

Green Goblin 52 | Red Dragon 72 | Orange Team 12 | Bluebird 46

27 Students

17 Girls | 10 Boys

Team Line-ups

🟢 Green Goblin 52

Leo, Mason, Blake, Ethan, Fred, Owen, Jasmine

🔴 Red Dragon 72

Brooke B, Akua, Janet, Brooke P, Kamila

🟠 Orange Team 12

Drew, Oliver, Jordan, Dylan, Mitchelle, Marta

🔵 Bluebird 46

Hannah, Ana, Abigail, Sofia, Maja, Zuzanna, Libby, Ilkim, Paige

Race Day Stats

Stat Bluebird 46 Orange 12 Red Dragon 72 Green Goblin 52

⚡ Av. Speed (mp/h) 19.8 23.27 17.2 26.21 ⏱️ Fastest Lap 1:21:890 1:10:980 1:19:530 1:06:681 🔁 Total Laps 31 36 26 39

Skills in Action

Engineering & Build

Data Analysis

Problem Solving

Team Communication

Sustainability Awareness

Final Race Venue: