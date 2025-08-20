From Northampton to New Zealand: Fashion graduate Mellonia Gray named finalist in prestigious World of WearableArt awards

The sky’s the limit for Fashion alumni Mellonia, who has reached the finals of a prestigious international competition and has a date in the diary to meet New Zealand’s British High Commissioner – all within one year of graduating.

Mellonia Gray graduated in 2024 with a first-class degree in Fashion, Textiles, Footwear and Accessories after kickstarting her studies at the University of Northampton with an Integrated Foundation Year.

Since graduating, Mellonia has gone from strength to strength, experimenting with her creativity and pushing the boundaries of avant-garde fashion, with shortlisting as a finalist in the 2025 World of WearableArt (WOW) show in New Zealand as her latest success.

The WOW awards represents the last stage of the competition as finalists’ garments get their moment to shine in front of over 60,000 people, providing an invaluable opportunity for designers to be recognised and celebrated on the world stage.

Mellonia's graduate fashion designs.

At the epicentre of WOW’s universe is an international wearable art competition that challenges artists and designers from all around the world to take art off the wall and onto the human form. The most innovative and outstanding entries are chosen to appear on stage next month as part of the annual World of WearableArt Show – which will include the designs of University of Northampton graduate, Mellonia Gray.

Upon hearing the great news, Mellonia explains: “It was an extraordinary moment. WOW is also known as the ‘Oscars of Wearable Art’, attracting designers from all over the world, and to have my work selected for such a prestigious stage is beyond anything I could have imagined.

“Being named a WOW finalist has opened doors internationally, and I’m now looking to continue developing avant-garde work, entering global competitions, and collaborating with other creatives. My goal is to keep building a career that blurs the lines between fashion, art, and storytelling.”

Mellonia’s garment is a closely guarded secret, awaiting the formal unveiling on Thursday 18 September 2025 at TSB Arena in Wellington, New Zealand. Events will take place throughout the following 18 consecutive days, exhibiting her work to a new audience of fashion enthusiasts and industry professionals each night.

UON Fashion graduate, Mellonia Gray, receiving her degree award.

Offering a sneak peek, Mellonia describes her design as “a sculptural avant-garde piece with bold silhouettes which flow like water – fluid, powerful, and constantly shifting.

“The combination of strength and fluidity reflects the essence of motherhood: resilient, adaptable, and unbreakable. The piece began in my graduate collection at UON, where I first discovered my love for sculptural fashion. For WOW, I didn’t start from scratch but instead refined one of my graduate garments to reach the highest standard.”

Motherhood has continued to be a huge inspiration behind the designs created by Mellonia, who proudly welcomed her fifth child to the world during her studies at the University of Northampton: “I felt compelled to break barriers and defy societal norms, proving that motherhood should not stand in the way of chasing dreams.”

In celebration of her achievement as a UK WOW finalist, Mellonia has also been invited to attend Morning Tea by New Zealand’s British High Commissioner Iona Thomas OBE on 19 September – the day after the show’s opening night – to share her journey within fashion and look to the future.

Mellonia explains: “I am very honoured to be meeting with the British High Commissioner to New Zealand. It is an opportunity not only to share my personal journey, but to proudly represent the University of Northampton and to carry the UK flag on a world stage.

“To be recognised in this way feels incredibly special. I’m deeply grateful for the chance to stand as one of the people representing both my university and my country on such a prestigious international platform.”

The 2025 World of WearableArt show takes place in Wellington, New Zealand from 18 September to 5 October 2025. Full details are available via the WOW website: worldofwearableart.com/