Free short courses for West Northants residents

By Calvin Findlay
Contributor
Published 5th Nov 2024, 11:24 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 12:04 BST
Provider - Citizens Advice West Northamptonshire & Cherwell

Citizens Advice West Northamptonshire and Cherwell have 2 free short courses available for West Northants residents.

JobWise will focus on training and learning, to increase participants' skills and their opportunities to improve their employability.

https://www.cawnac.org.uk/jobwise

Multiplyplaceholder image
Multiply

[email protected]

Multiply Strengthening your numeracy skills can enhance your job prospects, contribute to your child's education, and empower you to effectively manage your finances.

https://www.cawnac.org.uk/multiply

[email protected]

