Five students from Lodge Park Academy receive full marks in Sports Science qualification

LPA Sports Science students recognised as top performers.

Five students from Lodge Park Academy (LPA) in Corby have been recognised by OCR as top performers in the Cambridge National qualification in sports science.

Students Aimee, Evie, Eoghan, Molly and Lacey all achieved full marks in the qualification. This included achieving full marks across eight pieces of course work in years 10 and 11 as well as receiving full marks in their summer exam.

OCR, one of the leading UK awarding bodies, wrote to LPA to highlight that each student was one of the top performing students in the country.

A Cambridge National qualification is considered the equivalent to a GCSE.

Students and staff at LPA, which is part of the David Ross Education Trust, were delighted to receive this news and staff presented the students with certificates from LPA to mark their achievement.

Aimee, one of the LPA students who received full marks, said: “I was elated when I found out the news that I had secured full marks and was so pleased to see my hard work had paid off.”

Eoghan, another student who received full marks, said: “I was a bit shocked to receive the news but so happy to be recognised as one of the top performing students in the country.”

Emily Morgan-Smith, Head of PE at Lodge Park Academy, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of these five students. They’ve shown exceptional dedication and effort throughout the course, and I’m thrilled to see that hard work recognised. This is the highest number of students we’ve ever had achieve a perfect score - without dropping a single mark - and it’s truly an outstanding accomplishment”.

Sue Jones, Executive Principal at Lodge Park Academy, said: "We are so proud that once again our students are in the top performers in the CNAT sports science qualification. Last year two students achieved this accolade; it is brilliant that we have built on this. These students have developed their independent work ethic and demonstrated our values of ambition, aspiration and resilience through their hard work to secure great grades.”

Jonathon Kirby, Principal at Lodge Park Academy, said: "What incredible news for our students! These outcomes are richly deserved after all of the effort, resilience and commitment from these students, and it's a fantastic acknowledgement of the quality of the teaching and support these young people have received. It goes to show what can be achieved at Lodge Park."

Lodge Park Academy achieved its best ever sixth form results this year and the sixth form centre will be holding an open evening on Thursday 9 October.

Lodge Park was also delighted to win multiple sports awards last academic year, including North Northamptonshire’s Sports School of the Year and DRET’s Sporting Academy of the Year, and the Gold School Games Mark Award.