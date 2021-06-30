Five awards for Kettering school students and staff

Clockwise, from top left: Esele Okondo, Marcel Butycz, teacher Carly Oakley, Uday Singh and Dewi Jones.

Students and staff at Kettering Buccleuch Academy are celebrating after winning five titles at an academy trust's awards ceremony for the second time in a row.

The Weekley Glebe Road school took home the titles at United Learning’s Best in Everyone Awards 2021, which celebrate the achievements of students, staff and teams in schools across the trust.

They recognise a wide range of successes, including exemplary academic performance, dedication to leadership and service, as well as lifetime achievement.

As part of this year’s online celebration, each winner was announced via a personalised video, shared on United Learning’s Twitter feed, with a photo of the winner as well as a recorded message from a member of the senior leadership team at the winner’s school.

The winners at Kettering Buccleuch Academy were:

Carly Oakley who won the Primary Inspirational Teacher Award.

Marcel Butycz who won the Primary Pupil of the Year Award.

Uday Singh who won the Pupil of the Year Award for Years 10 to 13.

Esele Okondo who won the Leadership and Service Award for Years 10 to 13.

Dewi Jones who won the Music Award.

From the school's primary wing, Carly Oakley was praised for fostering a “warm and nurturing classroom environment” and for constantly striving to help her pupils achieve their full potential. She “consistently goes above and beyond with any task” and has been an excellent mentor for teachers at the school on the United Teaching scheme, her nomination said.

Year 5 pupil Marcel Butycz was praised for his commitment “to being the very best he can be in all areas of school life.” He excels in maths and English and is a keen sportsman, who displays impeccable manners to pupils and staff alike, his nomination added.

From the academy’s secondary school, three students were crowned award winners. Uday Singh picked up one of the event’s most coveted awards, winning Pupil of the Year for Years 10 to 13, for his exceptional talent and enthusiasm for science and maths. Among other achievements, he successfully completed a placement on the prestigious Nuffield Research programme and led a student team in achieving a Gold CREST Award.

Uday said: “I am really pleased to have received this award and am now looking forward to starting my university course in September.”

Taking home the Leadership and Service Award for Years 10 to 13 was Year 13 student Esele Okondo who was recognised for the positive impact he makes in the local community. Having volunteered at two local care homes over the last two years, as well as at Kettering General Hospital throughout the pandemic, Esele’s commitment and devotion to making a difference inspires everyone around him.

Speaking about his success, Esele said: “I have been nominated for a few Best in Everyone Awards over the years so it is fantastic to have won this award in my final year here at KBA. Thank you to everyone who has helped me achieve this success.”

Year 12 student Dewi Jones took home the Music Award for his exceptional compositional skills. A gifted and hardworking music student, Dewi has achieved Grade 8 on both the guitar and trombone.

Dino Di Salvo, principal at Kettering Buccleuch Academy, said: “We’re delighted to have performed so well at the Best in Everyone Awards for yet another year. Our students are truly remarkable and are thoroughly deserving of their awards. They have all made a fantastic contribution - whether it is through academic achievements or through the leadership and service roles they have carried out so admirably. They are a credit to themselves, their families and the entire Kettering Buccleuch Academy community.