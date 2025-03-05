First Asian woman to swim English Channel visits Kettering Buccleuch Academy

On Friday 28th February, students at Kettering Buccleuch Academy enjoyed a visit from a very special guest. Leah Chowdhry, the first Asian woman to swim across the English Channel, came to the school to speak about her experience and to inspire students to take on challenges in their own lives.

Delivering a presentation to students in Years 9 and 10, Leah talked about strategies for developing a growth mindset and overcoming challenges to achieve success.

As well as being the first Asian woman to swim the Channel, Leah has also completed the London Marathon, is the owner of two businesses and is a recipient of the British Citizen Award. She has equally received recognition as the Most Inspirational Young Person by the Asian Voice Charity Awards and as Women of the Year by the London Asian Business Awards.

Leah said:

Leah Chowdhry

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at KBA! The students were incredibly attentive, and I truly appreciated the warm welcome from everyone.”

A Year 10 student at KBA said:

“Leah was amazing! She was really engaging and interesting.”

Richard Shaw, Principal at Kettering Buccleuch Academy, said:

“We were delighted to welcome Leah to KBA and are very grateful to her for giving up her time to speak to our students. Leah is a true inspiration, and the students really enjoyed the opportunity to hear about her incredible experiences and how she has overcome challenges. Demonstrating just what can be achieved through hard work and determination, Leah is a fantastic role model for our students who can apply her wisdom to all aspects of their lives.”