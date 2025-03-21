Farewell after 23 years at local primary school

By Michelle Hay
Contributor
Published 21st Mar 2025, 12:12 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 12:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A new adventure is beckoning Mrs Tina Church as she completes her last day working at Hall Meadow Primary School in Kettering on Friday 4th April 2025. Mrs Church is the longest serving employee, completing an amazing 23 years at the school. Tina began her journey back in September 2002, when the school opened, as a dinner lady.

In 2003 Tina became a 1:1 support and then a Learning Support Assistant to the Year 2 class in 2005. On top of this she also added her administration role in the school office. Tina continued in her LSA role until the end of 2010, when due to her late husband’s ill health, she took a sabbatical to help care for him. Tina retuned fully to her administration role in September 2011, where she has remained ever since.

Past and present members of staff would like to congratulate her on such an amazing career. Tina has been a ‘school mum’ to both students and staff, words of wisdom and advice for all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tina has a very caring nature, she has supplied the staff room with homemade cakes every week and her famous teapot has poured an unlimited number of cups of tea. She is also very good at finding hiding places for the converted glue sticks that are in very high demand!

A regular event in the school staff room, Tina’s Teapot!A regular event in the school staff room, Tina’s Teapot!
A regular event in the school staff room, Tina’s Teapot!

Outside of her work, Tina creates wonderful cakes for all occasions, and has supported Cransley Hospice through selling these in their charity shop. She is also very partial to James Martin cookery programmes. Tina has resisted many attempts to get her to apply for Great British Bake Off!

Everyone would like to wish Tina a fully deserved break and we all look forward to hearing of her next adventures.

Related topics:KetteringJames Martin
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice