Farewell after 23 years at local primary school
In 2003 Tina became a 1:1 support and then a Learning Support Assistant to the Year 2 class in 2005. On top of this she also added her administration role in the school office. Tina continued in her LSA role until the end of 2010, when due to her late husband’s ill health, she took a sabbatical to help care for him. Tina retuned fully to her administration role in September 2011, where she has remained ever since.
Past and present members of staff would like to congratulate her on such an amazing career. Tina has been a ‘school mum’ to both students and staff, words of wisdom and advice for all.
Tina has a very caring nature, she has supplied the staff room with homemade cakes every week and her famous teapot has poured an unlimited number of cups of tea. She is also very good at finding hiding places for the converted glue sticks that are in very high demand!
Outside of her work, Tina creates wonderful cakes for all occasions, and has supported Cransley Hospice through selling these in their charity shop. She is also very partial to James Martin cookery programmes. Tina has resisted many attempts to get her to apply for Great British Bake Off!
Everyone would like to wish Tina a fully deserved break and we all look forward to hearing of her next adventures.