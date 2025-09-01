Exciting opportunities for students as RSP UK joins The Bedford College Group’s Employer Partnership Scheme

The Bedford College Group is delighted to announce that RSP UK has joined its Employer Partnership Scheme, strengthening ties between industry and education and creating new opportunities for students across the Group’s colleges in Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.

Founded in 2016 as the UK subsidiary of the global RSP Group, RSP UK has quickly established itself as a leader in the construction, engineering, and utilities sectors. Specialising in premium suction excavators, the company has grown to a team of 40 employees and continues to champion innovation, safety, and efficiency across the UK.

As part of its partnership with The Bedford College Group, RSP UK has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting apprenticeships and developing new talent. The company currently employs two engineering apprentices, including Joel Gardener, who recently won Central Bedfordshire College’s Apprentice of the Year award.

In September, RSP UK will expand its programme by welcoming three additional engineering apprentices. The company is also excited to introduce a brand-new role: a Business Support Administrator apprentice, creating a new pathway for young people to build valuable skills and begin a rewarding career in business administration.

By opening opportunities in both technical and non-technical areas, RSP UK is showing that its passion for apprenticeships goes beyond engineering alone. The company believes strongly in giving young people the chance to develop their potential, wherever their strengths and interests may lie, and in helping them take their first steps towards a successful future.

Gina Bubbins, Director of Business Engagement and Partnerships at The Bedford College Group, said: "The heart of our Employer Partnership Scheme is creating meaningful connections between education and industry, and RSP UK exemplifies this perfectly. We are delighted to welcome them as a partner; their commitment to apprenticeships and inspiring the next generation will provide our students with invaluable opportunities to learn directly from a global leader in engineering and construction technology."

Commenting on the partnership, RSP UK Director, Charlie Gardener, said: "We are proud to be joining The Bedford College Group’s Employer Partnership Scheme and to contribute to supporting and inspiring the next generation. Apprenticeships form an important part of our philosophy of excellence, ambition, and innovation, but our commitment goes beyond that. Through this partnership, we look forward to sharing our expertise, engaging with students, and helping to create clear pathways into rewarding careers."

Looking ahead, RSP UK plans to deliver employer talks to construction students, take part in upcoming careers events, and even bring one of their state-of-the-art suction excavator vehicles onto campus for students to see first-hand.

These partnerships are a cornerstone of The Bedford College Group’s approach to education. By working closely with leading employers like RSP UK, the Group ensures its students gain valuable insights, hands-on experience, and a direct connection to future employment opportunities. These collaborations not only enrich learning but also equip students with the skills, confidence, and ambition to thrive in a rapidly evolving world of work.

For more information on The Bedford College Group Employer Partnership Scheme, contact [email protected]