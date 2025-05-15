Entrepreneur workshop at Lodge Park Academy inspires young innovators

Year 10 Business students from Lodge Park Academy (LPA) took part in an inspiring Business Entrepreneur Workshop recently (May 2025), with 11 local employers generously sharing their time and expertise to improve students’ understanding of branding and marketing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working in small groups, students collaborated with representatives from a diverse range of businesses, including the Northamptonshire Business Network, Kier, Kori Construction, Business Doctors, Phoenix Cleaners, Unilever, The Right Track Consultancy Ltd, Premier Cables, Hilton, Copart UK, ActionCOACH, and the Careers Enterprise Company. Hearing directly from representatives of these companies offered students a valuable insight into the world of business and entrepreneurship.

Throughout the session, students explored the fundamentals of logos and branding. They had the opportunity to ask questions, learn about real-world career journeys, and receive tailored advice to help shape their coursework and future ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year 10 students from LPA, which is part of the David Ross Education Trust, said that they “enjoyed meeting different people in the business industry to help us”, especially the opportunity to ask questions, and “hearing about how they got to where they are”.

Local employers visiting Lodge Park Academy

Mr McGeown, Assistant Headteacher at Lodge Park Academy, said: "It was fantastic to welcome so many local employers to Lodge Park Academy and to see them actively engaging with our students in support of their future progress. The energy and enthusiasm during the session were evident, with meaningful discussions creating a real buzz and helping to shape students’ next steps and aspirations. This collaboration marks an exciting starting point for ongoing support and partnership as we continue to invest in our students’ futures."

Sue Jones, Executive Principal at Lodge Park Academy, said: “We are very pleased that our students found this so useful and it is brilliant to hear that feedback from the visiting professionals was overwhelmingly positive.

“A heartfelt thank you from all of us at Lodge Park Academy goes out to all the businesses and individuals who took the time to support our students and help nurture the business leaders of tomorrow.”