Egg-ceptional efforts from Corby schoolchildren in Easter colouring competition

All children in Year 1 to Year 6 at Gretton Primary Academy took part in the competition run by Belvoir in George Street, Corby, for a chance to win a chocolate Easter egg.

Many of the children, aged between five and eleven, used colourful patterns in their designs, and some chose to focus on Easter specific drawings of eggs, bunnies, chicks and crosses.

One talented winner was chosen from each year group.

Winners of the colouring competition with Principal Julia Dickinson and Belvoir's Alisha Villette

In Year 1, Rei Cambridge took the prize. Daisy Smith won the egg for Year 2 and in Year 3 it was Raya Collins’s design chosen for first place.

For Year 4, Hattie Clark was the winner, in Year 5 it was Henry Dixon and Sofia Barrack’s design was deemed to be the best in Year 6.

Alisha Villette, from the Belvoir Corby office, visited the school to present the prizes to the successful six.

Gretton Primary Academy Principal Julia Dickinson said: “We could not pass up the opportunity to take part in this lovely competition. The children loved designing their Easter eggs and put a huge amount of effort into their work. Drawing and colouring are great ways for children to relax and really support their well-being. We are really proud of our winners and of all the children who took part.”

Belvoir Corby branch manager Martine Crawford said: “All the entries were of such high quality that we found it very difficult to choose just one winner in each year group. Well done to all the children for their amazingly creative efforts and thank you to Gretton Primary Academy school for taking part in our contest.”