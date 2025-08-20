Eco-Schools Green Flag awarded to six Grandir UK nurseries in Northamptonshire

Grandir UK's Sow & Grow programme inspires children to become environmentally aware.

It's a recognition of their outstanding commitment to sustainability and environmental education.

We are delighted to announce that six of our Grandir UK nurseries in Northamptonshire have been awarded the Eco-Schools Green Flag accreditation.

Recognition of excellence

The Green Flag award places our Northamptonshire nurseries amongst a select group of settings nationwide recognised for going above and beyond in embedding sustainability into Early Years education. These settings are:

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Daventry

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Abington Grove

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Abington Park

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Grange Park

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Rushden

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Wellingborough

Celebrating success in sustainability

The Eco-Schools Green Flag is an internationally recognised award, presented to schools and nurseries that embed environmental awareness into daily life. The programme follows a seven-step framework designed to empower children and staff to take positive action for the planet through engaging, hands-on experiences.

Building a lifelong love of nature

These achievements have been supported by our bespoke Sow & Grow programme, which brings sustainability to life for children aged 2 to 5 years old. The programme encourages children to grow and nurture fruits, vegetables and flowers, helping them understand where food comes from and the importance of caring for the environment.

Gardening and eco-focused activities not only encourage curiosity and a sense of responsibility but also support wider Early Years development. From improving physical skills and supporting early maths and science concepts, to building confidence, independence and healthy eating habits, Sow & Grow helps children develop essential skills while cultivating a lifelong love of the natural world.

Interested in learning more about our eco-friendly nurseries?

Find your nearest Grandir UK nursery here.