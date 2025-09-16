East Midlands Academy Trust opens provision to support vulnerable learners back into education

Community Matters

East Midlands Academy Trust has opened a new specialist provision to support children and young people suffering with anxiety and mental health issues back into education.

Through a ground-breaking partnership between education, health and care services, the new provision is delivering education and clinical support to learners who are struggling to attend a mainstream school.

The specialist provision at Prince William School in Oundle is working with children and young people who find it challenging to attend school due to emotionally based school avoidance, anxiety and other associated social, emotional and mental health needs.

The provision is a ‘school within a school’ model, featuring classrooms, an art studio, therapeutic rooms for visiting clinicians, a sensory room and a communal space in a specially designed building with its own entrance for students and visitors.

The first four pupils began working with the team earlier this month and the vision is to grow to a maximum capacity of 48 learners aged between 11 and 16 by 2028.

East Midlands Academy Trust’s Head of Inclusion Jenny Nimmo said: “We are the first trust nationally to work exclusively with the NHS via education mental health practitioners alongside therapeutic partners to deliver a clinically led educational offer for young people who are unable to access education in a mainstream setting.

“Our vision is for the provision is to be a beacon of inclusive education and a leader in its field. Pupils will be supported to make social and academic progress from their individual starting points in an appropriate environment to enable them to reach their full potential.

“Inclusion is at the very heart of everything we do at East Midlands Academy Trust and we are thrilled to be leading the way in this key area of demand.”

The creation of the new specialist provision including associated renovation works at the school has been funded by North Northamptonshire Council.

Cornelia Andrecut, Executive Director of Children's Services for North Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to support this innovative approach to helping children thrive and gain access to education that they may struggle to do so otherwise. Every child is unique, but every child has the right to high-quality education and this provision makes huge strides in ensuring that anxiety or other mental health issues are not a barrier to young people’s learning and attainment.”