E-ACT Ousedale School celebrates glowing Ofsted report

E-ACT Ousedale School has received a glowing report by Ofsted following its most recent two-day inspection on 21-22 January.

The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, and sixth form provision were all rated ‘good’, while leadership and management and personal development were judged to be ‘outstanding’.

Inspectors commended the school, which joined E-ACT multi academy trust in September 2024, for its high expectations, strong leadership, and a culture that enables pupils to thrive academically and personally. They noted that the school’s vision of ‘be kind, work hard, succeed together’ is reflected in the respectful and inclusive environment that students and staff take great pride in.

Ofsted highlighted that students benefit from a broad and ambitious curriculum, with particular strengths in geography and music. Inspectors remarked that “staff are experts in their subjects”, ensuring that students build knowledge systematically over time. They praised the school’s commitment to ensuring all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities, achieve highly.

The report also celebrated the school’s personal development provision as “exceptional”, with students actively engaging in leadership opportunities and extra-curricular activities. From participating in choirs and orchestras to volunteering in local care homes, students contribute to a vibrant and inclusive school community. The school’s careers programme was also singled out for its effectiveness in preparing students for their future pathways, whether that be university, apprenticeships, or other career opportunities.

Paul McFadden, Headteacher of E-ACT Ousedale School, said:

“I am delighted that Ofsted has recognised the outstanding leadership and personal development at E-ACT Ousedale School, alongside our strong academic provision. This report is a testament to the dedication of our staff, the hard work of our students, and the invaluable support of our families and the wider community. We are incredibly proud of the respectful, ambitious, and inclusive culture we have built together.

“While we celebrate this achievement, we remain committed to further strengthening our curriculum and ensuring that every student continues to thrive both academically and personally. Our school is a place where every child is supported to achieve their full potential, and we look forward to building on this success in the years ahead.”

The report also noted that pupils feel safe and supported, with behaviour described as “polite, calm, and focused”. Inspectors were particularly impressed by the sixth form, where students are articulate, engaged, and play an active role in the school and local community.

E-ACT’s support was also highlighted as a key factor in the school’s success, with inspectors noting that the trust works closely with school leaders to provide high-quality training and development for staff.

Tom Campbell, CEO of E-ACT, commented:

“This fantastic Ofsted report is a reflection of the hard work, passion, and dedication of the entire E-ACT Ousedale School community. The outstanding leadership and personal development highlighted in this report show that the school is not only delivering a strong education but also preparing young people to be responsible, confident, and engaged members of society.

“At E-ACT, we are committed to ensuring every school in our trust continues to grow and improve, and we are proud to support Ousedale as it builds on this success.”